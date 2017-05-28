News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Why to get in touch with Pinterest techies via Pinterest helpline number?
Pinterest Customer Service Number 1 888 828 9864 (Toll free) to get online Pinterest technical support for fix Login Issues,Reset Password Issues,Pinterest Now working on My System Many Issues Resolve with helpline number.
Most of the times you have heard may people talk about Pinterest. Do you know what is Pinterest? Pinterest is one of the top-notch social media platform which is used by the billions of users across the globe. If you are beginner and don;t have knowledge about Pinterest, the read this article and go through the below procedure.You can also get Pinterest customer support to avail the relevant information on account creating and using.
• Sign up for a Pinterest account
First of all, go to www.pinterest.com and then tap on Join Pinterest. You can join Pinterest by using your Facebook or Twitter account. You can also join Pinterest by using Sign Up option. When you connect Pinterest with Facebook or Twitter, then you must need to give the app permission to access your email address, basic information, likes and birthdays.
• Follow some Boards
After creating an account on Pinterest, you will need to find some boards to your feed. For this, choose a category under the Geek, Design, Science & Nature, Technology and many others. You need to check at least five boards among those to proceed.
• Verify Pinterest account
Now you will receive an email confirmation, after choosing the boards. After the verification of your Pinterest account, you will see your home feed. It allows the most recent pins from those people who are following you.
• Adjust the Settings
Now its time to adjust your account settings. To do that, click on the Settings which is available at the corner of your picture. In this section, you can update all your basic information, email notifications and connect or disconnect your Twitter or Facebook account according to your choice.
Why to contact Pinterest technical experts?
A lot of technical errors can irritate you while using the Pinterest account. In such conditions, you must need to get Pinterest technical experts help which can be obtained by dialling Pinterest technical support phone number where a team of certified technical experts will help you to fix multiple technical issues in a perfect manner. You can dial these numbers at 24/7 hours.
Read More:- http://www.allsupportno.com/
Media Contact
All Support Number
Aditya Maheshwari
888 828 9864
aditya.w2c@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse