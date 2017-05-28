News By Tag
How to Block a Number on Cox Home Phone
There are times when the users of Cox phone wants to block a number from their home phone so that they are not further disturbed by it. For doing this the Cox users just have to follow simple steps that are mentioned below in this article.
Given below are the steps to block a number on Cox home phone:
• First of all the users need to lift their handset of their Cox home phone.
• Then they are required to listen to the dialer tone.
• Further they need to select on *64 and should proceed further.
• If the users have the rotary phone then they are required to dial 1164 from it.
• By doing this the users will hear the announcement that will inform the users whether the block facility is on or off on the respective home phone.
• It will also inform the users about the number that can be accepted by them and which numbers are not on the acceptance list.
• Users should carefully follow the voice instructions that are given.
• To make the feature turn on or off the users need to press 3 on their home phone.
Therefore, these are the steps that will enable the users to decide what number they are willing to put on the acceptance list. Further if the users face any issues in these steps then they can simply contact on the Cox Technical Support Phone Number. The number is mentioned on the official site of Cox communications and can be reached out at any time of the day.
For instant help related to Cox visit: http://www.instohelp.com/
Annabell Matt
1-888-323-0333
annabellmatt@
