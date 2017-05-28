 
News By Tag
* Cox Support Phone Number
* Cox Technical Support
* Cox Technical Support Number
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
321
May 2017
31302928


How to Block a Number on Cox Home Phone

 
WASHINGTON, N.C. - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Block a number on cox home phone with these provided steps

There are times when the users of Cox phone wants to block a number from their home phone so that they are not further disturbed by it. For doing this the Cox users just have to follow simple steps that are mentioned below in this article.

Given below are the steps to block a number on Cox home phone:

• First of all the users need to lift their handset of their Cox home phone.
• Then they are required to listen to the dialer tone.
• Further they need to select on *64 and should proceed further.
• If the users have the rotary phone then they are required to dial 1164 from it.
• By doing this the users will hear the announcement that will inform the users whether the block facility is on or off on the respective home phone.
• It will also inform the users about the number that can be accepted by them and which numbers are not on the acceptance list.
• Users should carefully follow the voice instructions that are given.
• To make the feature turn on or off the users need to press 3 on their home phone.

Therefore, these are the steps that will enable the users to decide what number they are willing to put on the acceptance list. Further if the users face any issues in these steps then they can simply contact on the Cox Technical Support Phone Number. The number is mentioned on the official site of Cox communications and can be reached out at any time of the day.

For instant help related to Cox visit: http://www.instohelp.com/cox-email-technical-support

Contact
Annabell Matt
1-888-323-0333
annabellmatt@instohlep.com
End
Source:
Email:***@instohlep.com
Tags:Cox Support Phone Number, Cox Technical Support, Cox Technical Support Number
Industry:Internet
Location:Washington - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
InstoHelp PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share