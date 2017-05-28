How to disallow pop ups on google chrome

Disallowing pop ups on Google Chrome can be enabled in different ways.

Disallowing pop ups on Google Chrome can be enabled in different ways. To mention few of the ways are as follows.

1. Protecting Pop-Ups in Chrome
Google Chrome is considered as the best bowser in the digital world just not because of its name but because of its features. Google always do the best possible job to keep their customers hassle and tension free and this time it did the best of controlling the Pop –up windows in the Chrome browser. However, Google chrome have few tricks to deal with the annoying advertisements and they also do not take much time and or know-how in order to set up the same.

Moreover, there is a list of detailed ways on how to stop pop-ups which includes running malware scans and creating an exception list. Moreover, blocking pop ups in Chrome browser just involves four basic actions. To disallow pop ups on Google chrome the user just need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Ø First select Settings from the Chrome menu
Ø Then click the Advanced Settings click
Ø And then click the Content Settings button
Ø Then toggle the Pop-ups option to "do not allow" or select exceptions

2. Blocking Chrome's Pop-Up Feature
To disallow pop ups on Google chrome, the user need to first
Ø Click on the Chrome menu icon in the upper-right corner of the browser
Ø And then click on Settings
Ø Then click on the Show Advanced Settings link at the bottom
Ø And then scroll down to the Privacy header
Ø Click on the big Content Settings button
Ø Then Scroll down a little bit more in the window that appears until the user see the Pop-ups section. However, the option "Do not allow any site to show pop-ups" which can be selected. In case it is not then the user need to select it
Ø Then click Done

3. List of approved sites are
To disallow pop ups on Google chrome, the user need to know the list of sites that are approved by them. To know that, he or she needs to
Ø Click on the Chrome menu icon in the upper-right corner of the browser
Ø And then click on Settings
Ø Then click on the Show Advanced Settings link at the bottom
Ø Then Scroll down to Pop-Ups
Ø And click on the large "Manage exceptions" button
Ø If the user finds any entries in the ensuing window then he or she needs to move the mouse to the far right of each row until an X appears and Click that X
Ø Click Done

4. Scanning for Malware
Scanning of Malware on a regular interval will disallow pop ups on Google chrome. To do so, the user first need to
· To find Malwarebytes Anti-Malware and install the antivirus because it is highly possible that the pop-ups might not coming from websites that he or she visits. However, that might be originating from some other software that is causing a bit of trouble on the system
· Scanning the entire system and preferably in Safe Mode is advisable to disallow the pop-ups on Google Chrome.