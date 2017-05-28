News By Tag
Alnabigha Limousine Service for Personal and Corporate Needs
Alnabigha Limousine & Transportation Service assures our clients to provide Excellent Service and Customer Satisfaction.
Our clients can benefit from the following:
- We reach you wherever you are
- Speed and punctuality
- 24 hour on call service
- No surge charges, anytime of day or on demand of customer
- Full maintenance and services
- Temporary replacement vehicle
- All cars include fuel comprehensive insurance and passenger liability
- Professional, highly-experienced and defensive driving certificate (DDC) holder chauffeurs for your corporate or personal limousine requirements.
So, if you are residents or tourists here in Qatar and looking for limousine service for a large group, or personal trip, don't hesitate to contact us. We understand that professional and reliable transportation is important to our clients, and we take it seriously. We will make sure you will have a safe, prompt and comfortable journey.
Website: http://www.alnabigha.com
Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
