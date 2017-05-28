 
Alnabigha Limousine Service for Personal and Corporate Needs

Alnabigha Limousine & Transportation Service assures our clients to provide Excellent Service and Customer Satisfaction.
 
 
12634527-852
DOHA, Qatar - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Alnabigha Alduwaliyah limousine services are meant for any events such as business meetings, hotels, airport transfers, special occasions, corporate service and much more. We are the leading limousine service in the state of Qatar due to our varied fleet of modern cars and skilled drivers who are experienced and have a good knowledge of all areas of the state.

Our clients can benefit from the following:

- We reach you wherever you are

- Speed and punctuality

- 24 hour on call service

- No surge charges, anytime of day or on demand of customer

- Full maintenance and services

- Temporary replacement vehicle

- All cars include fuel comprehensive insurance and passenger liability

- Professional, highly-experienced and defensive driving certificate (DDC) holder chauffeurs for your corporate or personal limousine requirements.

So, if you are residents or tourists here in Qatar and looking for limousine service for a large group, or personal trip, don't hesitate to contact us. We understand that professional and reliable transportation is important to our clients, and we take it seriously. We will make sure you will have a safe, prompt and comfortable journey.


Website: http://www.alnabigha.com

Contact
Mahmoud
50407222
***@alnabigha.com
Email:***@alnabigha.com
