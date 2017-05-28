CloudOYE,A Leading Cloud Hosting Provider Offering Clients, Efficiency Enhancements And Cost Savings

An enticing offer of scalability, robustness, and high availability by a cloud hosting vendor.

-- CloudOYE, a leading cloud hosting provider is offering customers a powerful cloud hosting platform powered by Onapp.Onapp is a world leader as an inclusive Infrastructure as a Service solution for cloud providers.For customers there is something more.CloudOYE is proudly showcasing its strong points. "Our storage is powered by NetApp, which offers tier III architecture between SSD, SAS and SATA storage.According to a spokesperson of CloudOYE, "Our cloud data centers are state-of-the –art with next generation infrastructure approach".There is no any doubt that today an all inclusive cloud storage vendor is highly in demand.Cloud computing, like elsewhere in the developed countries is reshaping the Indian IT market.The IT spending in the cloud market in India is on an upswing with public cloud services all set to reach a staggering $1.4 billion eq. by this year end.The demand for cloud hosting in India is looking strong across all verticals including telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, the government agencies and more.The good news is the demand is robust among midsized companies adopting cloud technologies.This should not come as a surprise because some of the leading cloud vendors are offering over 100 different applications on the cloud.The consumers are however discerning."It is vital for us to determine which applications would run effectively in the cloud platform", says a Delhi based IT manager. "The underlying need for our company is good return on investment".In a nutshell, what most companies are looking for are benefits like agility, scalability, and flexibility in their operations.Fortunately, CloudOYE seems to have all these in good measure.With more than 16 years of industry wide experience in delivering a comprehensive suite of cloud hosting services, CloudOYE is confident it can deliver."With a lower price than our competitors, we are promising the best possible assistance to our customers. Our backing includes, a tailored cloud hosting engine, cloud storage, and network and traffic monitoring tools to meet clients' unique requirements"CloudOYE is offering its clients multiple telecommunicating networks. The list includes major providers like AIRTEL, TATA, BSNL and VODA."Our objective is to deliver faster responsiveness, seamless availability and lower latency".The USPs of the company is their "breakthrough server" providing 99.95% uptime and in-depth customer service 24 x 7.With a combination of high class domain expertise, Tier III data centers, and dedicated technical support, CloudOYE is looking well-positioned in maintaining its position as a lead Cloud hosting provider in the years to come.CloudOYE, a Noida based cloud hosting service provider is a fast growing company with a rock solid foundation.With more than 2000 satisfied customers and with a reputation for providing excellent 24/7 support, the company has built a strong foundation since its inception in 2002.Cyfuture India Pvt Ltd.,SDF Block G-13/14,Noida Special Economic ZonePhase II, Noida 201 305For more information call: 18002122022 (Toll Free)