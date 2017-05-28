Hurry Now Get Your Magento App Only For $99.. !! - CedCommerce

MageNative in its Magento app Summer discount sale offers upto 60% or more discounts on its Magento app and Magento 2 mobile app.

Contact

Karshit Bhargava

8888820953

marketing@cedcommerce.com Karshit Bhargava8888820953

End

-- MageNative prepares for the Summer discount sale applicable to its most popular Magento Mobile app Solutions. The Sale begins from June 5th, 2017 to June 12th, 2017, where the company promises to offer heavy discount over the Magento apps.This Magento discount sale would enable Magento users to get an app for their Magento website. It is the cheapest available solution for your Magento store.Today, in this fast moving world you would definitely require an app to outreach the customers. This sale marks the 2nd anniversary of the MageNative team. To share the love and response received from the valuable customers, Magenative brings its best products to you at the lowest prices.MageNative would also like to announce that you will also get free subscription for the Woocommerce apps and Shopify app. These apps would be launched this Fall .MageNative wants to be the best app provider for your e-commerce store, whichever Framework your site has been developed.The offered products at the sale can be added to cart from their respective pages by Clicking on their names. The 7-day sale will commence from June 5, 2017 to June 12, 2017.Since 2015, we have been involved in M-commerce custom developments and provide every solution that a merchant may need to be a successful businessman in M-Commerce world.Our experience in M-Commerce enables us to understand the business requirements of the Magento merchants in the marketplace. Our research team constantly works on getting new ideas to enhance and optimize Mobile Apps for M-Commerce business owners who create their own online shopping store using E-Commerce frameworks such as Magento and Magento 2.