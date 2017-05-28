Pay Per Head Service | Pay per head websites | Bookiesoft.com

 
When someone likes the art of betting and wants to bet on local sports to earn some cash and putting his power of luck to the test, it is often noticed that most start becoming local bookmaker with their own players,clientele and their own sportsbook
 
 
LA FORTUNA, Costa Rica - June 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Local bookmaking is very fast and easy way to make money but it comes with a cost. They face numerous phone calls, texts and has a lot of recording to do which is definitely not a one man's job. In the end, it looks like the owner of the local bookmaker needs to spend more to maintain than earn. What a loss, right?

To make this local bookmaking work, bookies are introduced to the system of Pay-per-head. Pay per head is an online automated software which lets you keep track of every player in your website and handle all your work. Pay per head service allows the bookmaker to operate all his hard work like handling phone calls, responding texts, keeping records etc. for a little charge to pay. There are also other benefits to using pay-per-head. For example, if a bookie has a client that loses $5000 in one week, there are two very different scenarios: if he is using a Pay Per Head company, all he will have to pay is the small service fee; alternatively, if he is using the revenue-splitting method, he is required to pay $2500 of his winnings to the other party. So, even when he wins, he is really losing half of his earnings.

Our Pay per head offers bookies a complete solution for their players and charge them per head. This allows bookies to focus on gaining new players and taking care of their existing players.
Our automated system allows bookies to modify detailed player settings such as the "juice", wager limits for straight, teasers, parlays, etc. Set a casino profile, and horse limits.

So, why not let us handle your hard work so that you can have time to enjoy your revenue in another state enjoying nice relaxing vacation.

Visit for more - http://www.bookiesoft.com/index.php/pay-per-head

