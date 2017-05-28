Grammy Award Winners - MORGAN HERITAGE - Return to the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

MORGAN HERITAGE Visits Host Ginger Broderick Prior to Departure on Their New "Avrakedabra" World Tour. RSVP For Studio Audience. Friday, June 9, 2017, Time Warner Cable Channels 34 and 1995, 2pm.

Morgan Heritage - Grammy Award Winners - Best Reggae Album 2016

End

--The Brooklyn-born group of Jamaican origin has developed a synonymous style, infusing pop, rock, country, r&b and hip-hop music into their brand of reggae that they call "Rockaz". The double A-side release, which follows on from dub wise riddim 'Selah' and feel good pop anthem 'Reggae Night', features some of their most exciting collaborations to date which perfectly encapsulates their far-reaching cross genre style.'We Are' brings together Kingston-born future reggae leaders Kabaka Pyramid and Dre Island, flawlessly marrying the timeless beauty of reggae across the ages. Produced by Llamar "Riff Raff" Brown and Morgan Heritage, this futuristic sounding anthem is "one for the youth", with Morgan Heritage showing their effortless capacity to evolve. The track begins with a strong claim: "welcome to the future", which it backs up with reverb-soaked rhythm guitar and a constellation of giddy and warped synths. "When putting on the final touches and mixing the song in Miami, we all felt this song would definitely connect with this intergalactic generation", said Mojo Morgan. Showing their commitment to political and social change as well as evolving their sound, Morgan Heritage hope the song "inspires the young generation to come together, mobilize and change the world for the better".'Ready For Love' features Billboard chart-topping duo R. City, and was produced by Morgan Heritage, BBC Radio 1Xtra's Seani B and UB40 bassist and previous Morgan Heritage collaborator Don Chandler, who co-produced Morgan Heritage's title track for the GRAMMY-award winning album 'Strictly Roots', adds additional sparkle to the rich production. The beautiful love song begins with an initial layer of classic syncopated guitar rhythm and harmonized vocals. Computerized glowing synths, twinkling keys and hypnotic bass are fused together with a bouncy beat, which is topped off with a seductive flute solo outro that is well worth the wait. The unpredictable pairing of the reggae super group and R. City, who have worked with a who's who of pop superstars including Rihanna, Usher and Oscar-winning Jennifer Hudson, adds another dimension to the track, with Peetah Morgan calling it "a perfect marriage". Speaking about the collaboration, he said, "we originally reached out for another song and then we quickly realised that they had the sex appeal this song needed". Morgan Heritage kicked off their "Avrakedabra World Tour" on April 1st in Aruba, with key dates in Oxford, Manchester, Birmingham and London in May. Their album, 'Avrakedabra', released on May 19, 2017, and features guest stars such as Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley, the late Bunny Ruggs, and Bruno Mars collaborator Mr. Talkbox.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYtVDTQxjLk&feature=youtu.beAlbum Release Party and Q&A SessionMIST46 West 116th StreetNew York, NY 10026June 6, 2017, 7pm, $20https://www.instagram.com/morganheritagehttps://twitter.com/morganheritagehttps://soundcloud.com/morganheritagefound on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.