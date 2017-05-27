 
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Siege" Written By Author Gustavo Bondoni In Audiobook Format

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Siege" written by author Gustavo Bondoni and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Siege" Written By Author Gustavo Bondoni
"Siege" Written By Author Gustavo Bondoni
NEW YORK - June 2, 2017 - Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Siege" written by author Gustavo Bondoni and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

This is humanity's last stand.

Threatened on all sides by enemies they can't fight and often can't even comprehend, the human race has taken refuge in an inhospitable corner of the galaxy. A tiny pocket of habitable space concealed by black holes and dust clouds, hiding a cluster of colonies where the last humans in the galaxy reside, preparing themselves for a war of annihilation against all comers.

Crystallia is a hidden military base that guards the access route to the colonies. The main mission of the soldiers there is to remain undetected for as long as possible, to spot any incursions from the outside, and to hit them with everything in humanity's arsenal.

No one is quite convinced that this strategy will be enough to save the colonies or even to create enough of a delay for some of the colonists to escape. The best bet for the human race is to remain concealed.

Unfortunately, something has found them.

Download your copy of "Siege" written by Gustavo Bondoni and narrated by Doug Greene in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Sci-Fi-Fantasy/Siege-Audiobook...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
