News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
June Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT
East Hampton, NY native, Carl Scorza, is a contemporary realist painter known for his stunning Long Island sunrises and sunsets.He started as a plein air painter working from the landscape of East Hampton, NY, and went on to study with Wayne Thieboud and Graham Nickson.
In 1997, he became artist in residence at the World Trade Center, where he painted cityscapes from the 91st floor of the North Tower. After that residency, Scorza received a scholarship from the New York Studio School, which emphasizes formal considerations and the human form. In 2005, he became artist in residence on Governors Island and worked there for three summer seasons.
In addition to his four years at the New York Studio School, Carl Scorza studied at the National Academy and took various classes at The Art Students League, New School for Social Research, and the New York Academy.
In recent years, the poetic potential of painting has become his primary focus. Working from clippings, photographs, and drawings, he composes paintings through a process of rearranging the elements. He draws, paints, cuts and pastes them, then photographs the outcome and manipulates them on his computer screen.
"The computer collage becomes a kind of cartoon for the painting," Scorza explains. "This process is continued on the canvas by mark making and development of the surface—the relationship to the original experience and this process is the source of the poetry."
To view Carl Scorza's work, visit our online gallery: https://www.gearygallery.com/?
Carl Scorza's exhibit runs June 1 – 30, and his paintings are available for acquisition. All are welcome and admission is free.
Geary Gallery is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is located at 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. For more information, call (203) 655-6633 or visit www.gearygallery.com.
Media Contact
Anne Geary
2036556633
***@gearygallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse