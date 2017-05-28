News By Tag
Axiomtek Launches the New 3.5" Embedded Motherboard–the CAPA312
CAPA312, a fanless 3.5-inch embedded motherboard, powered by the Intel® Pentium® processor N4200 or Celeron® processor N3350
"With Intel® Apollo Lake-based processor, Axiomtek's industrial-grade 3.5 inch embedded board, CAPA312, provides high performance yet low CPU power consumption. It features the newest 7th generation Intel® HD graphics engine to deliver dual-view high-resolution HD support for display interfaces: HDMI, LVDS, VGA (optional), and eDP (optional). It is perfectly suited for graphics-intensive applications,"
The CAPA312 - Axiomtek's brand new 3.5" single board computer – will be available mid-July. For more product information or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Main Features
· - Intel® Pentium® processor N4200 or Celeron® processor N3350
· - 1 DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM, up to 8GB
· - 2 USB 2.0 and 4 USB 3.0 ports
· - 2 PCI Express Mini Card slots
· - 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports supporting Wake-on-LAN
· - Wide operating temperature from -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to +140°F), or with additional option - up to +70°C (+158°F)
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Media Contact
Axiomtek Sales
626-581-3232
solutions@axiomtek.com
