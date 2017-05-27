News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fusion Art Announces the Winners of the 2nd Annual Cityscapes Art Exhibition
Fusion Art is pleased to announce the opening of the 2nd Annual "Cityscapes" International Online Art Exhibition. The exhibition is now available for viewing on the Fusion Art website.
The 2nd Annual "Cityscapes" exhibition opened on June 1st and featured awards in two categories: Traditional Art and Digital Art & Photography.
For this competition artists and photographers, were encouraged to share their artistic vision and interpretation of Cityscapes. The theme included any art or photography which depicted cities, towns, urban scenes and/or any related metropolitan subjects. The artwork could range from realism to surrealism to abstraction and all artists and photographers, regardless of location or experience, were encouraged to submit their best representational or non-representational art and photography.
The "Cityscapes"
Both Telagio and Jeremiah are Fusion Art's Featured Artists for the month of June 2017 and, as the Best in Show winners, both artists are also invited to participate in Fusion Art's 2nd Annual Group Show in Palm Springs, CA, in November 2017.
Other award winners include Second Place winners, Melinda Patrick for her acrylic on canvas, "Sign City" and Trish Hoskin for her digital art, "China Town." Third Place awards were given to Valdengrave Okumu for his acrylic on canvas, "Cityscape" and Jeanne Wilkinson for her mounted digital collage, "Sunspot 1 (City Symmetry Series)."
The remaining finalists in the exhibition, including six Honorable Mention winners – Guglielmo Botter, Barbara Pickering, Elliot Appel, Mac Titmus, Greggory Hill, and Nicholas Teetelli - all exemplified uniquely creative talents and we're honored to showcase their artwork on the Fusion Art website.
The international competition received a diverse collection of quality artwork from artists all around the world, including the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Thailand, Barbados, South Korea, Samoa and Germany. The exhibition will be featured on the Fusion Art website until June 30, 2017.
Founded by Award winning artist, Chris Hoffman, Fusion Art was envisioned and formed out of a passion for art and the artists who create it. The website promotes and connects new, emerging and established artists with collectors and art enthusiasts, while offering the opportunity to participate in art competitions and experiences.
Each month and quarter Fusion Art hosts uniquely themed art competitions and exhibitions. Both winners and finalists are provided with worldwide exposure, by having their work promoted through Fusion Art's website, in hundreds of press release announcements, email marketing, online event calendars, art news websites and through the gallery's social media outlets. The gallery's objective is to promote the artists, worldwide, to art professionals, gallerists, collectors and buyers.
To view the exhibition and for further information on all the winners and finalists, please visit Fusion Art's website: http://fusionartps.com/
Media Contact
Valerie Hoffman
Fusion Art
***@fusionartps.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse