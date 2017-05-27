Butter Betts SC Queen Of HipHop

SPARTANBURG, S.C.
June 2, 2017
-- hello , world this is your girl Butter Betts i enjoy making music it has been apart of my life me and my cousin ms.bri start dyme squad when we was young me and my cousin made a lot of music together and the team is still at work #dymesquadmusic . I have been working on some of my own projects I have made 4 EP's Butter Betts Vol.1 was made about 1 year ago it was something new for me but i have never really work on a project alone it came out great very chilled lay back sound . Butter Betts Vol.2 was much smoother for me I put this together with the help of my dj he put nice drops and it really made the mixtape come together . Butter Betts vol 3 was something more for me I started to make my own beats and that was hard for me finding all the sounds to fit the beat .Butter Betts vol.4 took longer to put together because i had to make the beat first and find a good hook but the sound was so me when i was done i love it i enjoy making music it comes from the heart so go check me out on my website http://butterbetts.com