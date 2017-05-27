 
We Are the Weirdos: Keeping Louisville Weird

 
 
17311312_1648093125218788_2925801559029646658_o
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- We Are the Weirdos is a new variety show taking Louisville, Kentucky by storm.  This show fills a niche that this city has needed to fill for a long time; it gives the strange and unusual a spotlight not typically given!  Producer, Pixie Pistola said, "We're bringing together some of the most unique talent Louisville has to offer; showcasing members of the city's most off-beat performance troupes and giving them permission to bring their off-the-wall ideas to life!"

"Keep Louisville Weird" is a slogan touted all over the city, yet there was nowhere to see all the freaky stuff in one place!  Pistola decided to fill that void by producing a show featuring burlesque, aerials, drag, sideshow, flow arts, and more, all set to punk rock, heavy metal, and goth music.

Origins & Oddities, the Weirdos' third show, following two wildly successful productions, will be held at The Cure Lounge (1481 S Shelby St, Louisville, Kentucky 40217) on July 22nd, 2017.  Doors open at 9:00 pm and the show will begin at 10:00 pm.  Ticket prices range from $10 - $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.tickettailor.com/new-order/100911/659f/.
Source:We Are the Weirdos
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Performance Art, Variety Show, Burlesque Show
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Louisville - Kentucky - United States
