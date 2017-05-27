News By Tag
We Are the Weirdos: Keeping Louisville Weird
"Keep Louisville Weird" is a slogan touted all over the city, yet there was nowhere to see all the freaky stuff in one place! Pistola decided to fill that void by producing a show featuring burlesque, aerials, drag, sideshow, flow arts, and more, all set to punk rock, heavy metal, and goth music.
Origins & Oddities, the Weirdos' third show, following two wildly successful productions, will be held at The Cure Lounge (1481 S Shelby St, Louisville, Kentucky 40217) on July 22nd, 2017. Doors open at 9:00 pm and the show will begin at 10:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $10 - $20 and can be purchased online at https://www.tickettailor.com/
