 
News By Tag
* Tradeshow
* Snacks
* Ice Cream
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Anaheim
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


MY/MO Mochi Ice Cream Brings Trending Poppable Snacks To The IDDBA

Frozen Snack Company Gives Attendees a Fun New Way to Experience Ice Cream
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tradeshow
* Snacks
* Ice Cream

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Anaheim - California - US

Subject:
* Events

ANAHEIM, Calif. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- My/MoTM Mochi Ice Cream, a line of chewy and flavorful frozen snacks, invites IDDBA visitors to delight their taste buds with premium ice cream wrapped in traditional soft sweet rice dough at their booth #3262. Changing the way the world snacks, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream will show attendees why their creamy, mochilicious mouthfuls are not only getting more shelf space in the freezer aisle but are slowly taking over the deli and bakery area with self-serve mochi bars.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is creating a new snacking revolution that fuses tastiness and delight to give consumers a new way to enjoy ice cream sans the spoon. Their irresistibly indulgent and enjoyable hand-held frozen dairy snacks come in seven mouth-watering flavors including: Double Chocolate, Green Tea, Cookies & Cream, Ripe Strawberry, Sweet Mango, Mint Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Bean. Whether on the go or staying in, each 110-calorie mochi ice cream ball is the perfect snack for any time, day or night.

"At My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, we are continuing to see a lot of buzz around the self-service mochi ice cream bars popping up in the deli and bakery areas," said Russell Barnett, Chief Marketing Officer for My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We are excited to be at IDDBA to help expand our footprint, give consumers more of what they want and show the industry why mochi has emerged as one of the top new food trends."

As a brand that recently launched in January, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream has emerged in over 4,000 retail locations including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more as the ultimate go-to frozen snack, ideal for any time of the day. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com or connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream (https://www.instagram.com/mymomochiicecream/?hl=en).

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association show will take place on June 4-6 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92802. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.iddba.org.

About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream

My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com.

Contact
Kayla Hockman
***@konnectagency.com
End
Source:www.mymomochi.com
Email:***@konnectagency.com Email Verified
Tags:Tradeshow, Snacks, Ice Cream
Industry:Food
Location:Anaheim - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Konnect PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share