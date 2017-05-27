News By Tag
MY/MO Mochi Ice Cream Brings Trending Poppable Snacks To The IDDBA
Frozen Snack Company Gives Attendees a Fun New Way to Experience Ice Cream
My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is creating a new snacking revolution that fuses tastiness and delight to give consumers a new way to enjoy ice cream sans the spoon. Their irresistibly indulgent and enjoyable hand-held frozen dairy snacks come in seven mouth-watering flavors including: Double Chocolate, Green Tea, Cookies & Cream, Ripe Strawberry, Sweet Mango, Mint Chocolate Chip and Vanilla Bean. Whether on the go or staying in, each 110-calorie mochi ice cream ball is the perfect snack for any time, day or night.
"At My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, we are continuing to see a lot of buzz around the self-service mochi ice cream bars popping up in the deli and bakery areas," said Russell Barnett, Chief Marketing Officer for My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream. "We are excited to be at IDDBA to help expand our footprint, give consumers more of what they want and show the industry why mochi has emerged as one of the top new food trends."
As a brand that recently launched in January, My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream has emerged in over 4,000 retail locations including Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more as the ultimate go-to frozen snack, ideal for any time of the day. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com or connect with them on Instagram at @mymomochiicecream (https://www.instagram.com/
The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association show will take place on June 4-6 at the Anaheim Convention Center, located at 800 West Katella Ave. Anaheim, CA 92802. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.iddba.org.
About My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream
My/Mo™ Mochi Ice Cream is a fusion of fan favorite flavors of premium ice cream wrapped in traditional sweet rice mochi dough, giving snackers a colorful and flavorful new way to experience ice cream. The brand's fun, poppable and delicious mochi ice cream is made from the very best ingredients and is only 110 calories per serving. My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream is available nationally in the frozen aisle and self-serve mochi bars at select locations of Safeway, Whole Foods Market, Kroger and more. For more information on My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, please visit www.mymomochi.com.
