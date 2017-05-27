 
New Grand Opening Of The Wapsie Clam With Local Artist Showcases, Art Galleries, In Independence IA

BeMusic is owned by Brian Elzy and provides music sales and lessons for areas like Buchanan County, Oelwein, Winthrop, Hazleton, Lamont, Strawberry Point, Mancherster, Iowa, Delaware County and more.
 
 
(319) 327-4691
(319) 327-4691
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The Wapsie Clam has re-opened and Brian Elzy of BeMusic is letting people know it. The Wapsie Clam is a place of business that shares space with the music store...BeMusic. "The Clam" is a place where artists can showcase their art to the viewing public. Artists from all over can call Brian Elzy and ask if there is space to show their art. Art sales happen all the time at "The Clam" and now you know about it. The Wapsie Clam was first opened a couple years ago with the dedication of Wapsie Realty's Heather Federspiel. Heather started "The Clam" and now BeMusic's Brian Elzy is picking up the torch.

The Wapsie Clam is located at 209 1st St East in Independence, Iowa and their store open hours are: 11:30am - 6:00pm Tuesday-Friday and 12:00 (Noon) - 4:00pm on Saturdays. BeMusic provides musical instruments and supplies....like a variety of guitars and much...much more! Brian Elzy owns BeMusic and provides lessons for students from all over. Take time to stop in today and support your local artists and businesses.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/wapsieclam/

You can also visit BeMusic on Facebook too.

Contact
Brian Elzey
319-327-4691
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
End
Source:The Wapsie Clam
Email:***@nowthatisreal.com Email Verified
Tags:Art Gallery Galleries Sales, Local Artists Showcases, Independence Iowa BuchananCo
Industry:Arts
Location:Independence - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
