New Grand Opening Of The Wapsie Clam With Local Artist Showcases, Art Galleries, In Independence IA
BeMusic is owned by Brian Elzy and provides music sales and lessons for areas like Buchanan County, Oelwein, Winthrop, Hazleton, Lamont, Strawberry Point, Mancherster, Iowa, Delaware County and more.
The Wapsie Clam is located at 209 1st St East in Independence, Iowa and their store open hours are: 11:30am - 6:00pm Tuesday-Friday and 12:00 (Noon) - 4:00pm on Saturdays. BeMusic provides musical instruments and supplies....like a variety of guitars and much...much more! Brian Elzy owns BeMusic and provides lessons for students from all over. Take time to stop in today and support your local artists and businesses.
For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/
You can also visit BeMusic on Facebook too.
Contact
Brian Elzey
319-327-4691
andrew.c@nowthatisreal.com
