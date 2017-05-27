News By Tag
ACEC/MA Awards Education Corporation President's Scholarship to MIT student Phil Ebben
A graduate of the University of Minnesota with an BS in Mechanical Engineering, Ebben is currently a candidate for both an MBA and an MS in Mechanical Engineering at MIT.
In addition to excelling in academics, he is involved in a variety of student organizations and community activities. He also spent two years living in northwestern Rwanda working for Amahoro Energy. While there, he led a team of eighteen to operate and maintain a rural hydropower plant.
Ebben was announced as recipient of the scholarship during the 2017 ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala which was emceed by Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The ACEC/MA Education Corporation Presidents' Scholarship is an annual award designed to encourage and reward students studying engineering or land surveying.
"The Presidents' Scholarship is one of the many ways ACEC/MA recognizes emerging industry leaders," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "We congratulate Phil for his outstanding achievement and have every confidence that his career in Mechanical Engineering will bring him much success and great satisfaction."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts and Rhode Island engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
