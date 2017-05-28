Gorham Sterling Silver on Sale 30% Off

This is an exquisite find - Gorham Antiques from 1914. From Nelson and Nelson Antiques

edwardin sterling silver antique dinner plates 191

Contact

Steve Nelson

6468635416

***@aol.com Steve Nelson6468635416

End

-- Set of 12 Gorham Edwardian Sterling Silver Dinner Plates 1914 (http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1358136/Set-12-Gorham-Edwardian-Sterling-Silver-Dinner-Plates-1914)Set of 12 Edwardian sterling silver dinner plates. Made by Gorham in Providence in 1914. Each: plain well. On shoulder 4 scrolled cartouches (vacant) joined by floral garlands. Scrolled rim. Hallmark includes no. A6620 and date symbol. Very good condition.Dimensions: H 1/4 x D 10 7/8 in. Total weight: 190 troy ounces.http://www.nelsonandnelsonantiques.com/items/1358136/Set-12-Gorham-Edwardian-Sterling-Silver-Dinner-Plates-1914No cost to discuss the timeless value of collecting antique sterling silver. We have these and other fine and affordable pieces for the novice collector as well as the experienced. We have been in business for over thirty five years and are here to be your guide in the rewarding world of antique silver and antique jewelry.We are also actively seeking collectors who would like to sell antique jewelry by Van Cleef and Arpels, Tiffany, Heyman, or sell their antique silver. We buy Tiffany, Gorham, Jensen, and all fine antique silver.See more at:"At Nelson & Nelson we strive to maintain the most interesting pieces of sterling silver from the 19th century thru the mid part of the 20th century. All of our items have been carefully hand cleaned and polished by the same silversmith for over 30 years."All items purchases on the web site have a full guarantee as to authenticity and age. If you receive an item and are not satisfied for any reason simply return for a full refund on your credit card. If you have any questions please contact me personally by phone or email."Steve Nelson