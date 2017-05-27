 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New homes in Covina
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Covina
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

Lennar's Dalton Place Now Open for Tours

 
 
Lennar's Dalton Place in Covina is now selling and open for tours.
Lennar's Dalton Place in Covina is now selling and open for tours.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New homes in Covina

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Covina - California - US

Subject:
Products

COVINA, Calif. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar's brand-new community of single-family homes for sale in Covina, Dalton Place, is now open and available for touring. With the Welcome Home Center open seven days a week, home shoppers are encouraged to set up a tour or stop by to see the gorgeous model homes.

"We had such a great opening and continue to receive excellent feedback on our new homes here at Dalton Place," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "The new community is set in a cozy location in Los Angeles county with access to great schools. It's been very popular with families!"

Dalton Place offers three unique floorplans to choose from, with homes varying in size from approximately 2,225 to 2,529 square feet, four to five bedrooms and three to four bathrooms. Prices start from the $700,000s.

These floorplans boast modern designs with flowing open layouts perfect for entertaining, hosting dinners or just spending time with family. The gourmet-inspired kitchens offer huge center islands that give plenty of counter and storage space, and the master suites come with spa-like master bathrooms and spacious walk-in closets for the ultimate in luxurious living.

Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program also adds tremendous value and style to these homes by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost. The new homes at Dalton Place come with items such as stainless-steel appliances including refrigerators, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, granite slab kitchen countertops, solar electric packages, tankless water heaters, low-VOC interior paint and much more.

The Dalton Place Welcome Home Center is located at 835 Kidder Avenue. For more information on this community, visit Lennar.com (https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/california/los-angeles/c...) or call (949) 234-7880 to set up your tour.

To view more new homes for sale in Los Angeles county, visit Lennar.com/LA.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New homes in Covina
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Covina - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share