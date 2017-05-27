News By Tag
CHD Expert Evaluates the Restaurant Landscapes of Cleveland and Oakland Ahead of the NBA Finals
Despite a rivalry spurred on by the NBA Finals, Cleveland, Ohio and Oakland, California share similar trends within their restaurant landscapes.
As of May 2017, CHD Expert has data on more than 1,650 restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio, home to the Cavaliers. Of these, the top five most popular menu types in terms of number of units include Varied Menu (18%), Bar & Grill (9%), Sandwiches (9%), Pizzeria (8%), and American Traditional (6%).
Comparatively, there are more than 1,000 restaurants in Oakland, the home city of The Golden State Warriors. The top five menu types in Oakland are Varied Menu (17%), Mexican (10%), American Traditional (6%), Coffee/Tea (6%), and Chinese (6%).
Both cities' top menu type (Varied Menu) is consistent with the top menu type nationwide in the USA. The top five menu types in the USA include Varied Menu (17%), Mexican (8%), Pizzeria (8%), Hamburgers (7%), and Sandwiches (7%).
With Bar & Grill being the second most prevalent Menu Types within the city of Cleveland, many of these establishments will see a lot of action during the NBA Finals, especially those near Quicken Loans Arena.
If you want to watch the game with adults only, there are more than 210 bars, pubs, and nightlife venues in Cleveland. The adult beverage segment is broken down as follows: neighborhood bars & taverns (66%); nightlife venues (30%); sports bars (2%); and wine bars (2%).
Further breaking down the total restaurant landscape in Cleveland, 52 % of restaurants are considered Full Service Restaurants (FSR), where table service is offered and customers pay the bill after the meal. The other 48 % are Limited Service Restaurants (LSR), where customers pay before receiving food. In Cleveland, 92 % of FSRs are classified as independent, and 49 % of LSRs are independent.
Back in the Golden State, Californians do eat lighter. Bar & Grill menu type in Oakland is within the top 15 menu types in the city, while nationwide the Bar & Grill menu type makes up 5 % of the national restaurant landscape. It is true that Californians eat a bit lighter.
Within the Oakland restaurant landscape, 58 % of restaurants are FSR while the other 42 % of restaurants are classified as LSR. Of these, 98 % of FSRs are independent and 69 % of LSRs are independent.
Regarding chains, the top chain restaurants in the United States, including market share, are Subway (11%), McDonald's (6%), Starbucks (5%), Dunkin' Donuts (3%), and Burger King (3%). CHD Expert considers a restaurant a chain when it has 10 or more locations in operation.
Approximately 28 % of all restaurants in Cleveland are classified as chains. The top five chains in terms of number of units in Cleveland, and their market share of the chain restaurant market, are Subway (13%), McDonald's (6%), Burger King (5%), Mr. Hero (5%), and Wendy's (4%).
In Oakland, 14 % of the city's restaurants are classified as chains. The top five chains within the Oakland restaurant landscape, and their market share of the chain restaurant market, are Subway (13%), Starbucks (9%), McDonald's (6%), Burger King (4%), and KFC (4%).
The remaining 72 % of restaurants in Cleveland are considered independent. Of the independent FSRs in Cleveland, 19 % are Family-style, 71 % are Casual Dining, 8 % are Upscale Dining, and 2 % are in the Fine Dining segment.
Similarly, 86 % of restaurants in Oakland are classified as independent. Of the independent FSRs in Oakland, 25 % are Family-style, 64 % are Casual Dining, 10 % are Upscale Dining, and 1 % is in the Fine Dining segment.
With regard to annual sales, 50 % of all (FSR and LSR combined) restaurants in Cleveland have less than $500,000 in annual sales while 31 % have between $500,000 - $1 million in annual sales and 14 % have annual sales of $1 million - $2.5 million. Only 4 % of restaurants in Cleveland have $2.5 million - $5 million in annual sales.
In comparison, 53 % of all restaurants in Oakland have less than $500,000 in annual sales while 35 % have between $500,000 - $1 million in annual sales and 11 % have annual sales of $1 million - $2.5 million. Only 1 % of restaurants in Oakland have $2.5 million - $5 million in annual sales.
While basketball fans are focusing their attention on the action on the court, foodservice professionals should focus their efforts on the vibrant restaurant landscapes within Cleveland and Oakland to identify whitespace opportunities.
"When the NBA Finals are in town, the local restaurant scene is going to win, even if the home team doesn't," said Catherine Kearns, General Manager at CHD Expert The Americas. "At CHD Expert, we keep tabs on all restaurants across the nation and the globe, to help businesses make smart decisions in the vibrant but volatile industry. 'Game day' celebrations may be temporary, but there is always a wealth of opportunities in the restaurant landscape that savvy professionals can take advantage of when they are armed with accurate foodservice data."
To obtain detailed information on the foodservice industry landscape anywhere in the United States, or foodservice data in general, please contact sales@chd-expert.com
To obtain this Press Release as an infographic, please visit: https://info.chd-
About CHD North America
Data Ingredients. Growth Served. For over 20 years, CHD Expert has collected, analyzed, and managed foodservice and hospitality data to help businesses win in this fragmented and fast-moving industry. Our comprehensive and segmented data allows us to adapt our local and global insights to our clients' objectives. From ideas to execution, we deliver actionable solutions that drive business growth. To learn more, please visit chd-expert.com.
