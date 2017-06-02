News By Tag
2016-2017 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Fog Light Bezel Replacements
California Pony Cars is proud to offer the NXT Generation product for the 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS. The 2016-2017 Focus RS Carbon Fiber Fog Light Bezel Replacements are made from real carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish. This part is made with high gloss finish and UV protection. It mounts to all factory locations and there is no bounding or cutting required. These are direct Fog Light Bezel Replacements.
Includes: Right and Left Fog Light Bezel
Note: These covers are smooth without the fog light bezel adjustment holes ensuring a cleaner/custom look.
MSRP: $459.00
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
View online:http://calponycars.com/
Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
