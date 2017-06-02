 
News By Tag
* FOG LIGHT BEZEL
* Focus RS Light Bezel
* Cal Pony Cars
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Riverside
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

2016-2017 Ford Focus RS Carbon Fiber Fog Light Bezel Replacements

 
 
2016-2017 Focus RS Carbon Fiber Fog Light Bezel Re
2016-2017 Focus RS Carbon Fiber Fog Light Bezel Re
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
FOG LIGHT BEZEL
Focus RS Light Bezel
Cal Pony Cars

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Riverside - California - US

Subject:
Products

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- EXT-146-274
California Pony Cars is proud to offer the NXT Generation product for the 2016-2017 Ford Focus RS. The 2016-2017 Focus RS Carbon Fiber Fog Light Bezel Replacements are  made from real carbon fiber ensuring strength and superb show quality finish. This part is made with high gloss finish and UV protection. It mounts to all factory locations and there is no bounding or cutting required. These are direct Fog Light Bezel Replacements.
Includes:  Right and Left Fog Light Bezel

Note: These covers are smooth without the fog light bezel adjustment holes ensuring a cleaner/custom look.
MSRP: $459.00

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com.

View online:http://calponycars.com/2012-2014-ford-focus/1042-2016-201...

Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Source:
Email:***@calponycars.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 02, 2017
California Pony Cars PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share