Seawind Foods to Showcase True NO SO2™ at the 2017 IFT Annual Meeting & Food Expo® in Las Vegas Seawind Foods Exhibits at IFT 2017 SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. - June 6, 2017 - PRLog --



Seawind's dried fruit products are unique to the marketplace because they are guaranteed to be True NO SO 2 ™, meaning they never contain any unnatural sulfites. Seawind does not use sulfur dioxide in its preservation and dehydration process, ensuring a high level of quality in its products. This approach to the dehydration process allows fruit to increase its nutritional integrity when it comes to Vitamin A, Iron, Calcium and other essential ingredients.



"Seawind's goal is to provide an all-natural product," says Garry Green, President and CEO of Seawind Foods. "This creates healthier and better-tasting products than those made with unnatural sulfites and reduces the danger posed to consumers with sulfite allergies or sensitivities."



The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Meeting & Food Expo® will take place June 26-28 in Las Vegas, NV. This event attracts over 20,000 attendees representing food science professionals from over 90 countries across the globe. Seawind Foods will showcase its high-quality ingredients, demonstrating why their products and approach to the marketplace is positively unique. With food quality, safety, and transparency at the forefront of product development, Seawind will explain how they meet, even exceed, the strict US regulatory environment.



Fruits – Seawind's low sweetened and natural fruits are guaranteed to never contain unnatural sulfites. Fruits are available as spears, rings, chunks and dices. Seawind currently offers 10 varieties of fruits, offered as individual varietal or blends. The top selling fruits are banana, pineapple, mango, crystalized ginger and papaya, with rare fruits such as Inca berries and jackfruit also available.



https://youtu.be/ qJYozllITpA







Vegetables – Seawind continuously harvests the world to offer its premium dehydrated vegetables, available in dices, granules, flakes, powders and custom blends. New to Seawind are vegetable roasting services and an ever growing line of organic options.



Spices – Seawind offers a range of chef-ready spice and herb varieties including jalapeno, garlic, and custom blends.



ABOUT SEAWIND FOODS



Since 1987, Seawind Foods has remained a trusted producer and distributor of all-natural dehydrated fruits, vegetables and spices to industrial food processors, retailers and national consumer brands. With a commitment to excellence at every stage, Seawind sources its ingredients from carefully selected partners throughout the world and maintains a direct relationship with the growers. Seawind Foods uses zero sulfur dioxide in its dehydration process and its fruits, vegetables and spices contain no genetically modified organisms (GMO), are certified Kosher and meet all standards for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). In addition, every product comes with a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from a trusted third-party laboratory to verify its quality. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, the company's supply location in Los Angeles enables in-stock orders to be shipped nationwide within 48 hours. From farm to fork, Seawind is directly involved ensuring quality is achieved at every step. For more information, visit



Media Contact

Heidi Smith

Incite Agency

949-542-8382

***@inciteagency.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12643994/1 Heidi SmithIncite Agency949-542-8382 End -- Seawind Foods , a trusted producer and supplier of all-natural dehydrated fruits, vegetables, and spices to industrial food processors, retailers and national consumer brands, will be exhibiting at Booth #3004 during the 2017 Annual Meeting & Food Expo® in Las Vegas.Seawind's dried fruit products are unique to the marketplace because they are guaranteed to be True NO SO™, meaning they never contain any unnatural sulfites. Seawind does not use sulfur dioxide in its preservation and dehydration process, ensuring a high level of quality in its products. This approach to the dehydration process allows fruit to increase its nutritional integrity when it comes to Vitamin A, Iron, Calcium and other essential ingredients."Seawind's goal is to provide an all-natural product," says Garry Green, President and CEO of Seawind Foods. "This creates healthier and better-tasting products than those made with unnatural sulfites and reduces the danger posed to consumers with sulfite allergies or sensitivities."The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Annual Meeting & Food Expo® will take place June 26-28 in Las Vegas, NV. This event attracts over 20,000 attendees representing food science professionals from over 90 countries across the globe. Seawind Foods will showcase its high-quality ingredients, demonstrating why their products and approach to the marketplace is positively unique. With food quality, safety, and transparency at the forefront of product development, Seawind will explain how they meet, even exceed, the strict US regulatory environment.– Seawind's low sweetened and natural fruits are guaranteed to never contain unnatural sulfites. Fruits are available as spears, rings, chunks and dices. Seawind currently offers 10 varieties of fruits, offered as individual varietal or blends. The top selling fruits are banana, pineapple, mango, crystalized ginger and papaya, with rare fruits such as Inca berries and jackfruit also available.– Seawind continuously harvests the world to offer its premium dehydrated vegetables, available in dices, granules, flakes, powders and custom blends. New to Seawind are vegetable roasting services and an ever growing line of organic options.– Seawind offers a range of chef-ready spice and herb varieties including jalapeno, garlic, and custom blends.Since 1987, Seawind Foods has remained a trusted producer and distributor of all-natural dehydrated fruits, vegetables and spices to industrial food processors, retailers and national consumer brands. With a commitment to excellence at every stage, Seawind sources its ingredients from carefully selected partners throughout the world and maintains a direct relationship with the growers. Seawind Foods uses zero sulfur dioxide in its dehydration process and its fruits, vegetables and spices contain no genetically modified organisms (GMO), are certified Kosher and meet all standards for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP). In addition, every product comes with a Certificate of Analysis (COA) from a trusted third-party laboratory to verify its quality. Headquartered in San Clemente, California, the company's supply location in Los Angeles enables in-stock orders to be shipped nationwide within 48 hours. From farm to fork, Seawind is directly involved ensuring quality is achieved at every step. For more information, visit www.SeawindFoods.com or call (949) 542-8382. Source : Seawind Foods Email : ***@inciteagency.com Tags : Food Manufacturer , Food Processing , Food Science , Organic , Sulfite Allergy , Food Technology , Sulfer Dioxide , Dehydrated Vegetables , Dried Fruit Industry : Food , Lifestyle , Manufacturing Location : San Clemente - California - United States Subject : Events Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

