Family-owned Izzy's Fish & Oyster To Open In Downtown Fort Myers
New England-inspired "Seaside Seafood Shack" Brings Chef Jamie DeRosa's Award-Winning Cuisine to the West Coast of Florida
"I knew immediately that Fort Myers was going to be the home of the next Izzy's, because our vision and the area perfectly aligned. We are about celebrating life and appreciating family, and the small things," said DeRosa. "Think unpretentious dining with ingredient-forward, comfort food and you have Izzy's."
DeRosa's background includes mentorships from culinary majors Wolfgang Puck, Norman Van Aken and Food Network's Geoffrey Zakarian. At Izzy's, DeRosa takes his classical teachings and applies them to seemingly simple menu items where ingredients are the star. His award-winning Warm & Cold versions of the Classic Maine Lobster Roll, recognized by Zagat as one of the "14 Must-Try Lobster Rolls Across the U.S.," includes an intricate preparation, but to guests provides a simple, delicious heaping pound of lush, lump lobster meat stuffed in a butter-griddled roll. Other between-bread offerings include a Ipswich Clam Belly Roll, Crispy Fried Chicken, Filet of Fish Sandwich and a Florida's very own Fort McCoy Farm Burger with Cave- Aged Gruyère Cheese on a Martin's Potato Roll.
A few of Izzy's signatures are; Izzy's New England Clam Chowda', a delicious Point Judith Squid Fried Calamari, and for the adventurous palate, a riff on the Classic New England Clam Bake. In the true spirit of a fancied-up, seaside shack, an oversized raw bar will welcome guests with an impressive line-up of six Northeast Oysters varietals served on the half shell by the half dozen *($14-$18) or dozen *($19-$28). Additional raw bar offerings include Little Neck Clams, PEI Mussels, New Bedford Massachusetts Sea Scallops, Local Florida Gulf Shrimp, Jonah Crab Claws; and shellfish platters that are best-in-show of the ocean's bounty.
With a combined 200-seats available – both indoor and outdoor - Izzy's Fort Myer's offers the best of Miami Beach with exclusive additions. "Port Side Mains" include a Fresh Catch of the Day, Classic Linguini & Clams, Local wild-caught options like Long Line Caught Cobia, Local Flounder; the obligatory, yet must-have Fish N' Chips and Steamed or Grilled Lobsters available by the pound. For the land lovers Izzy's Fish & Oyster also has Local Florida Meadow lake Farm Organic Chicken and Fort McCoy Farm Ribeye Steak.
A selection of desserts are the purest form of nostalgia with two family recipes including Grandma Celia's Lemon Meringue Pie as well as home-style comforts like Boston Cream Pie, Classic Whoopie Pies and House-Made Soft Serve with toppings. Additionally, Del's Lemonade is a specialty from Rhode Island and is served frozen.
ABOUT IZZY'S FISH & OYSTER FORT MYERS
Izzy's Fish & Oyster Fort Myers is located at 2282 First St. and is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A "Shuck it, Suck it, Eat it Raw" Happy Hour will run daily from 4 to 7 p.m. Mon. – Fri. and will include "Buck-a-Shuck"
Named after executive chef/partner Jamie DeRosa's daughter Isabela Grace, Izzy's is inspired by summertime memories from DeRosa and his wife Amy's childhood of growing up on the shores of Cape Cod and Narragansett – now a tradition continued with his own family. Please call 239.337.IZZY (4999) or for more information, visit www.eatatizzys.com
ABOUT IZZY'S FISH & OYSTER MIAMI BEACH
Izzy's Fish & Oyster Miami is located at 423 Washington Avenue and is open daily for lunch, dinner, happy hour and brunch. For more information visit www.izzysmiami.com
