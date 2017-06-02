Hip Hop Recording Artist Dub Esquire Drops New Summer Release, "Light It Up!"

"Dub Esquire is an amazing talent with a solid vision when it comes to making contemporary music," says KC Amos, Grammy Nominated Music Video Director.

-- Hip Hop Recording Artist Dub Esquire is officially announcing the release of his new single, "Light It Up!" An indie recording artist, Dub Esquire is creating buzz with his new music fresh out of the studio. Hailing out of Northern California, Dub Esquire is a performer, writer, recording artist and music producer on the move as a successful indie artist and producer on the rise."Dub Esquire is an amazing talent with a solid vision when it comes to making contemporary music. I think his new release is will make a great platform to make a solid music video with all the bells and whistles," says KC Amos, Grammy Nominated Music Video Director.An official summer promotional campaign is scheduled to launch in June to promote "Light It Up!" in cities across the USA. "Light It Up!" is now available for purchase on Apple Music and is now streaming on Soundcloud and other digital outlets.Dub Esquire is a prolific writer, producer and recording artist best known for his original music and flare for producing contemporary artists including his own signature projects as a solid talent.Download your copy here:LIGHT IT UP! DELUX SINGLE | DUB ESQUIRECD Baby Mobile | Dub EsquireDub Esquire on Apple Musichttps://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/dub-esquire/id279064794DUB ESQUIRE's stream on SoundCloud - Hear the world's soundshttps://m.soundcloud.com/dub-esquirehttps://twitter.com/dub_esquire?lang=enhttps://www.facebook.com/DUBESQUIREhttps://soundcloud.com/dub-esquirehttps://www.instagram.com/dub_esquire/www.dubesquire.com