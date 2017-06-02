News By Tag
Newest Food Heal has been developed especially for complex, chronic Disease Patient
An Innovative System-Oriented Approach Medical &Health therapy: Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention/Mediation has been developed special for complex, Chronic Disease Patient and Disability
SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Said:
Currently Conventional Medicine system of medicine Practiced by most physicians is guided toward Acute Care, the diagnosis and treatment of trauma or short-term urgent care illness, example: heart attack or broken hand. In such situation, Physicians just only need to focus at the immediate problem or symptom with prescribed treatments such as drug or surgery.
Nowadays, our society is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of people who suffer from complex, chronic diseases, such as stoke, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis.
A System-Oriented approach medical-healthcare therapy become extremely demanded against above health issues which demand taking into account not only each individual's unique genetic makeup, but also the aspects of patient's lifestyle, critical environmental factors such as stress, diet, and exposure to polluted air. Moreover, assessing the underlying cause of complex, chronic disease and applying strategies of nutrition, diet, and exercise to both to treat and prevent patient's illnesses.
Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention/
