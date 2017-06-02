 
News By Tag
* Food Heal
* Best Food Heal
* Newest Food Heal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

Newest Food Heal has been developed especially for complex, chronic Disease Patient

An Innovative System-Oriented Approach Medical &Health therapy: Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention/Mediation has been developed special for complex, Chronic Disease Patient and Disability
 
 
02bluefoodheal LIFESTYLE2
02bluefoodheal LIFESTYLE2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Food Heal
Best Food Heal
Newest Food Heal

Industry:
Health

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Features

TORONTO - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Newest Food Heal-An Innovative System-Oriented Approach Medical &Health therapy: Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention/Mediation has been developed special for complex, Chronic Disease Patient and Disability

SkyBlue Cross Senior consultant Maxwell Said:

Currently Conventional Medicine system of medicine Practiced by most physicians is guided toward Acute Care, the diagnosis and treatment of trauma or short-term urgent care illness, example: heart attack or broken hand. In such situation, Physicians just only need to focus at the immediate problem or symptom with prescribed treatments such as drug or surgery.

Nowadays, our society is experiencing a sharp increase in the number of people who suffer from complex, chronic diseases, such as stoke, diabetes, heart disease, cancer, mental illness, and autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis.

A System-Oriented approach medical-healthcare therapy become extremely demanded against above health issues which  demand  taking into account  not only each individual's unique genetic makeup, but also the aspects of patient's lifestyle, critical environmental factors such as stress, diet, and exposure to polluted air. Moreover, assessing the underlying cause of complex, chronic disease and applying strategies  of nutrition, diet, and exercise to both to treat and prevent patient's illnesses.

Functional Food Therapeutic Lifestyle Change Intervention/Mediation Program is a different approach, with Integrated methodology and remedies which are specially designed to  treat and prevent complex, chronic disease. For more detail information, Please visit:  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071WCNT7T

About SkyBlue Cross Corp. (wwSkyBlueCross.com): Sky BLUE Cross is a Complementary and Integrated Medicine consulting company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Founded in 2006. SkyBlue Cross considers  Complementary and Integrated medicine as kind of Great Pyramids of medicine and health,  and many human being treasures of medicine  have been discovered and served  people in the world.

Contact
SkyBlue Cross Corp.
***@freehealthpressrelease.com
End
Source:
Email:***@freehealthpressrelease.com
Tags:Food Heal, Best Food Heal, Newest Food Heal
Industry:Health
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 02, 2017
SkyBlue Cross Corp. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share