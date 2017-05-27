News By Tag
New Art Classes, Instruction & Custom Sales Of Portraits, Landscapes, Supplies , Frames In Marion IA
It's time to enjoy the love of art with Barb Prall and her teachings servicing Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa City, Waterloo, Hiawatha and more.
Barb's Fine Art has a Youtube Channel and there are several videos there to get an idea of what to expect when it comes to art sales and classes. Bring your friends and family and learn a new art skill today. If you need art supplies they have some to buy if you need them. If you need an existing picture mounted and framed...this is the place for you!
For more information visit: http://www.barbprall.com/
Barb Prall
(319) 373-1090
barbsfineart@
