 
News By Tag
* art classes Marion Iowa
* Cedar Rapids Linn County
* Hiawatha Waterloo IA City
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cedar Rapids
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


New Art Classes, Instruction & Custom Sales Of Portraits, Landscapes, Supplies , Frames In Marion IA

It's time to enjoy the love of art with Barb Prall and her teachings servicing Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa City, Waterloo, Hiawatha and more.
 
 
Youtube: Barb Prall
Youtube: Barb Prall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The sun is out shining and picture perfect days are here. That means...it's great art opportunities for the budding artist in you! Barb Prall holds art classes and instruction and also sells custom art that is truly wonderful! Her studio is located at 788 6th St in Marion, Iowa 52302. Her art sales consist of portraits, landscapes, and original custom work too! Barb's Fine Art is well known in the area and you can give Barb a call with any questions you may have and schedule a class when you are ready. She's has a saying at her studio "A negative free zone", so she encourages students ranging in the age of 5-95 to get their happy face on and come on in.

Barb's Fine Art has a Youtube Channel and there are several videos there to get an idea of what to expect when it comes to art sales and classes. Bring your friends and family and learn a new art skill today. If you need art supplies they have some to buy if you need them. If you need an existing picture mounted and framed...this is the place for you!

For more information visit: http://www.barbprall.com/

Contact
Barb Prall
(319) 373-1090
barbsfineart@hotmail.com
End
Source:Barb's Fine Art
Email:***@hotmail.com
Tags:art classes Marion Iowa, Cedar Rapids Linn County, Hiawatha Waterloo IA City
Industry:Arts
Location:Cedar Rapids - Iowa - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Andrew Chismar Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share