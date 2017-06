New Art Classes, Instruction & Custom Sales Of Portraits, Landscapes, Supplies , Frames In Marion IA

It's time to enjoy the love of art with Barb Prall and her teachings servicing Cedar Rapids, Linn County, Iowa City, Waterloo, Hiawatha and more.

-- The sun is out shining and picture perfect days are here. That means...it's great art opportunities for the budding artist in you! Barb Prall holds art classes and instruction and also sells custom art that is truly wonderful! Her studio is located at 788 6th St in Marion, Iowa 52302. Her art sales consist of portraits, landscapes, and original custom work too! Barb's Fine Art is well known in the area and you can give Barb a call with any questions you may have and schedule a class when you are ready. She's has a saying at her studio "A negative free zone", so she encourages students ranging in the age of 5-95 to get their happy face on and come on in.Barb's Fine Art has a Youtube Channel and there are several videos there to get an idea of what to expect when it comes to art sales and classes. Bring your friends and family and learn a new art skill today. If you need art supplies they have some to buy if you need them. If you need an existing picture mounted and framed...this is the place for you!For more information visit: http://www.barbprall.com/