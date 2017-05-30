News By Tag
"The Veteran Nextdoor" is a new TV series from Tellico Village Broadcasting
Ninety-five-year-old WWII Veteran recounts his experiences as an army glider pilot.
The premiere episode of "The Veteran Next Door, " features Hilary (Ozzy) Osborn WWII second Lieutenant and glider pilot. Ozzy tells us details that only someone who has lived through historic events can relate, such as where was he when he learned the Japanese had bombed Pearl Harbor.
Ozzy shares with us an intimate look of events that took place more than 70 years ago to a twenty-year-
We learn that even though Ozzy was a licensed civilian pilot he did not qualify to be either an Army Air Force Pilot or Naval pilot. Why? Because he had 20/30 vision in one eye.
His career overseas takes us aboard one of the fastest luxury liners in the North Atlantic which had been converted to a troop ship. He recounts recollections of the trip which took him and thousands of comrades to the theater in North Africa. He ferried glider planes to Sicily. Next, his unit was in England, where he sat out D Day. Eventually Ozzy saw action at Operation Market Square, the dramatic European combat that was a near fiasco. We then learn from him what happens to a glider pilot in combat after a successful landing. He is handed a firearm and becomes a buck private.
Plans are to introduce more veterans who live next door, and hear their stories. According to Ray Wright, Tellico Village Broadcasting station manager, "Our objective is not to glorify war, but to provide our viewers with stories from veterans that help us understand how they saw the world when they went to places that were far away.
Residents in Tellico Village can view this episode of The Veteran Next Door at on Spectrum Channel 193 at 9:00 am and 5:00 pm. Anyone can view it online anytime at https://vimeo.com/
About Tellico Village Broadcasting:
TVB broadcasts announcements of upcoming events and produces recorded video programs related to Tellico Village people and activities. These announcements and programs are viewed on Charter Cable 193; on our website home page, and on monitors at local Tellico Village facilities.
TVB is supported by and a component of the Tellico Village Property Owners Association. Our well-equipped recording and editing studio is located at 210 Chota Road; upstairs in the Public Safety Building. Our staff meetings are conducted on Tuesday mornings. Recordings are made on a scheduled basis.
