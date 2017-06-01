News By Tag
MAMF Outreach Initiative Implements Solar Technology to Fuel African Entrepeanuership
Biz Tech Reports references several studies that analyze how Solar technology can address the electricity needs of African nations'. In its 2016 annual report, the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) identified power and lighting as one of the top five priority areas for growth and development in African nations. The AfDB's report explains, "Africa's energy poverty persists despite the continent's enormous potential in renewable energy: 325 days of strong sunlight, 15 percent of the world's hydropower potential, and good potential in wind and geothermal energy."
Bridget Mbu Mbeng, founder of MAMF Outreach Initiative, echoed the AfDB report findings, "Many of the communities don't have electricity, and solar panels will provide the means for MAMF's partners, these women entrepreneurs, to cultivate their crops year-round."
The MAMF Outreach Initiative is an agribusiness venture focused on empowering African women to become entrepreneurs through cultivating mushrooms. Currently, MAMF operates three mushroom farms in Cameroon and has 40 women working as partners in the co-op .
As demand for mushrooms grow in Cameroon and new interest develops in Nigeria, MAMF expects to incorporate solar panels at a central farming facility to institute year-round cultivation. While solar technology will be a boon for the crop yields of MAMF partners, the surrounding community will also reap the benefit of the introduction to solar technology.
Ms. Mbeng is currently in Cameroon to begin construction on MAMF's first solar powered central farming facility. As Mbeng talks of the impact of solar panels and a central farm, she looks to the future.
"MAMF wants to produce mushrooms beyond the market in Cameroon and serve all of Africa," says Mbeng. "Eventually we want to export to large markets such as China, but we need investment and to leverage these solar technologies to grow and keep up with demand."
MAMF has instituted a crowdfunding campaign
You can visit the MAMF Outreach Initiative's website at www.mamfglobal.com to learn more about their mission and investment opportunities.
Listen to the MAMF podcast interview with Bridget Mbu Mbeng:
https://soundcloud.com/
