News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Grand Canyon University Purchases 3-Property Portfolio for $4.7M
"Over the last several years, and to accommodate surging enrollment numbers (upwards of 25,000 students are expected by 2020) GCU has pursued an aggressive acquisition policy purchasing upwards of 100+ acres in the last 2 years alone," states John Kobierowski, Senior Managing Partner at ABI, and lead broker representing the Seller. "The Seller was offered a very attractive price for the land and GCU is one step closer to controlling the entire area surrounding its main campus, definitely a win-win for both parties."
The Buyer is Grand Canyon University.
The Seller is a private investment company based in California.
The multifamily brokerage team of John Kobierowski, Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax, Eddie Chang and Doug Lazovick represented the Seller in this transaction.
ABI Multifamily (http://www.abimultifamily.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse