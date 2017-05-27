 
Graduation Cap, Gown, and Lashes!

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield Today and Stand Out On Your Big Day!
 
WESTFIELD, N.J. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Eyelash extensions are the go to beauty secret for any event!

As graduation season approaches be sure to stop into Amazing Lash Studio Westfield for an easy and affordable step before your big day. This may not be your only time starting a new adventure as Amazing Lash Studio eyelash extensions are addicting!

As a graduate you know how exciting accepting a diploma can be, and taking a trip to Amazing Lash Studio is just the same. The process of eyelash extensions is very relaxing and exciting. Enter into a comfortable and contemporary lobby with knowledgeable staff. Meet one-on-one with a lash stylist and complete a lash evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose from four lash styles including gorgeous, natural, cute and sexy. A lash stylist then takes you into a personal suite, where many times guests fall asleep during the lash application.

Take advantage of these offers:

Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)

Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield today located at 225 East Broad Street STE# B Westfield, NJ 07090.

Call (908) 312-3770 for more information.

http://amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/westfield/westfie...

Amazing Lash Studio Westfield
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Beauty, Eyelash Extensions, Amazing Lash Studio
Beauty
Westfield - New Jersey - United States
