North Highland Promotes Rebecca Arnold to Vice President of Human Resources

 
ATLANTA - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Management consulting firm North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) is pleased to announce that Rebecca Arnold has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources. In her new role, she will continue to lead the Global Business Alignment team as well as assume responsibility for the firm's Total Rewards strategy, which includes compensation, incentives, benefits and wellness.

"Rebecca's breadth and depth of Human Resources experience with the firm and industry is invaluable to our team and has been instrumental in the growth and success of North Highland," said Mary Slaughter, Chief People Officer of North Highland. "We are thrilled about Rebecca's achievement and look forward to her continued progress with the firm."

Arnold has almost 20 years of experience in the human resources industry including: talent management, total rewards plan creation, employee relations and human resource management. Prior to her new role, Arnold served as Director of Human Resources for the firm. In addition to her leadership role, she serves on The Conference Board's Chief HR Officer Council.

