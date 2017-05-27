News By Tag
Venture X San Antonio Already More Than 50% Full At Grand Opening
Modern, Professional Spaces in Stone Oak Meet with Tremendous Positive Pre-Opening Response
"We knew from the beginning that the high-end design, smart arrangement of space, and our strong array of amenities would be well received here in San Antonio," said Michelle Solis, Business Manager for Venture X San Antonio. "In the days leading up to our grand opening we had several inquiries regarding reservations for work desks, offices, board rooms, and communal space." As of the grand opening on May 25th, the location had commitments for just over half of all its spaces.
The San Antonio Venture X grand opening featured a ribbon cutting ceremony by the North San Antonio Chamber Of Commerce on Thurs., May 25 at 4:30 p.m. The celebration included tours of the new facility, networking with fellow professionals, and also music and food.
Now officially open to the public, Venture X is continuing to sell memberships at a quick rate, with many members seeking space to accommodate teams with multiple people. One of the key benefits of Venture X is the freedom members have to grow, expand, or modify their memberships on a monthly basis to fit changing business needs. Compared to traditional office space leases which require minimums of 12 months or more, Venture X is presenting solutions to a previously underserved market of emerging professionals in San Antonio.
With membership plans starting at just $40 per month, Venture X provides access to high-tech meeting rooms, high-speed internet, 24/7 keycard access, networking events, dedicated hospitality staff, member discounts, and a cafe & lounge. Members may also take advantage of Venture X locations and services when traveling*. The brand is expected to grow to more than 40 domestic locations by the end of 2017. Venture X recently opened its first international location in Canada, and it's projected to expand in Australia in the near future. *Terms may vary by location.
For more information about Venture X, including membership plans and workspace options, visit online at www.VentureX.com.
ABOUT VENTURE X
Venture X is the latest addition to the United Franchise Group family of brands, joining a team with more than 30 years of franchise experience. The Venture X franchise concept offers membership-based, flexible workspace where businesses launch, develop and grow in an environment designed for innovation with an engaging, diverse community and concierge-style services. Founded in 2012 by entrepreneurs and father-son duo David (CEO) and Brett (COO) Diamond, Venture X has been recognized by Inc. (https://www.inc.com/
