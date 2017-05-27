 
Two Hundred Very Short Stories

UK Writer Releases Book of Succinct, Scintillating "Flash Fiction"
 
 
PETERSFIELD, England - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Crafted by Helen Keeling-Marston, 'Two Hundred Very Short Stories' contains exactly what it says on the cover; dozens upon dozens of stories that can be consumed in as little as one minute. Designed for the busy 21st-century reader who still wants to run the gamut of literary emotions while not having to commit to a novel, the volume perfectly fits its own unique bill.

Author contact:

Helen Keeling-Marston

Email: helen.keeling@yahoo.co.uk

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

United Kingdom – Let's be honest; in this day and age, few have the time (or attention span!) to stay focused on a full-length novel. E-Books have tried to overcome this hurdle by allowing readers to skim quicker and instantly pick up where they left off, but those pesky 100,000+-world narratives are still losing their grip against time.

British writer Helen Keeling-Marston has an answer – in 'Two Hundred Very Short Stores'. It literally needs no introduction!

Synopsis:

Two Hundred Very Short Stories is a collection of stories each so short that the reader can start…and finish…a whole one in one night – some even in a minute! Recognising that many people don't have enough time for regular reading – and thus can easily lose the thread of a novel – Helen Keeling-Marston set about writing a collection of short stories. Two Hundred Very Short Stories – Helen's first book – features an eclectic mix of short stories and flash fiction: flash fiction being works of extreme brevity. Similar to a musical mix tape, the collection of stories aims to elicit a range of different emotions from the reader: joy, sadness, amusement, befuddlement, intrigue and fear. Be warned, however, that you'll need to have your wits about you when reading this book, as Two Hundred Very Short Stories isn't always a passive experience: you can only read one of the stories, for example, with the aid of a mirror!

"I want people to be able to get through ten short stories in an evening – rather than a story in ten evenings!" explains the author. "We're all extremely pressed for time, and our ability to focus is being diminished with the multitude of distractions that surround us. My book aims to help the reader fight back, and with gusto."

Continuing, "The goal was to help them read and digest a story very quickly, but without sacrificing emotion, structure or all of the other literary facets they crave."

'Two Hundred Very Short Stores', from DB Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/2pFyavC.
Source:Helen Keeling-Marston
Email:***@yahoo.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Book, Short Stories, Flash Fiction
Industry:Books
Location:Petersfield - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
