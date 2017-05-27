Magical Kaleidoscope Floating Glitter Makeup Brushes

First of Its Kind Floating Glitter Handle Vegan Makeup Brushes

il_ 570xN. 1180688882_ d3c7

Contact

Farah Noor

hello@pashmac.com Farah Noor

End

-- Kaleidoscope makeup brushes. First of its kind magical liquid glitter handle makeup brush inspired by fairies, unicorns, mermaids and all things magical. The Kaleidoscope makeup brushes have been in production for two years and are hand made in Nashville, Tn - using all american made supplies. Each Handle of the Makeup brushs are hand blowinusing lucite, and then filled with highest guality glass glitter. The brush handles are then topped with ultra soft vegan brush brissles. The Kaleidoscope makeup brushes collection is readily availablein 4 colors: Pink, White, Black, and Aqua Blue. The five pice brush set includes: a foundation brush, contour brush, highlight brush, powder brush, & blush brush. The Kaleisoscope brush set is made so you can pick up just the right amount of weightless powder and build an intense highlight or natural lit-from-within glow. The Kaleidoscope makeup brush is for makeup fans of all ages to create and enjoy. Say hello to the most magical makeup brushes ever!Buy the original Kaleidoscope makeup brushes now exclusively on www.pashmac.com.