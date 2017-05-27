Psalm 144 Veteran's Shirt available at Navy Crow!

Psalm 144 t-shirt at Navy Crow!

-- Navy Crow, the premier memorabilia and Navy Pride apparel outfitter, is proud to announce a design made just for Christians currently serving in the US military.Featuring the text of Psalm 144:"Praise be to the Lord my Rock,who trains my hands for war,my fingers for battle."A psalm cherished by Christian members of the US Navy, it speaks to pride in one's religion and thankfulness to their God for making them effective at protecting us at sea, in the air, and on land wherever Navy sailors may be found.As always with our t-shirts, they're available in both Men and Ladies' sizes and they're printed on 100% cotton, 100% in the United States. We don't compromise quality, why should you?This design was requested heavily by members of our Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram pages. We love receiving requests like these because they turn into amazing shirts!Drop us a line at hq@navycrow.com and we'll make your design idea a reality!Check out the Psalm 144 shirt here: