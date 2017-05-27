NYC's HOT JAZZ JUMPERS To Headline Eventures Divine Production "A Night in New Orleans" (June 8)

Showcasing the Sounds, Tastes & Magic of the French Quarter of the 1920's, the Acclaimed Jazz Collective will Highlight Dixieland Jazz, evoking the City's Ambassador of Music, the Incomparable Louis Armstrong, at The Historic Lounsbury House

Hot Jazz Jumpers

-- A delicious menu of Cajun and Creole cuisine, the joyous sound of Dixieland jazz and Louisiana Zydeco filling the air, and even the opportunity to consult with a "high priestess of voodoo" – party goers will have a chance to feast on all these ingredients and more on June 8, when Ridgefield's historicmagically transports its guests down to The Big Easy.Following an unforgettable "Carnevale Di Venezia" hosted at The Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County, New York in February, this time Therèsa Fernand invites those eager for a multi-sensory experience to bring their "passports" for a journey to the festive New Orleans of the 1920s.For a party to qualify as "extraordinary,"great food and great entertainment are a must, of course – and like a festive Mardi Gras parade, "" promises not to disappoint. In addition to Creole delicacies, drawing on European influences, there will be tasty Cajun dishes like oyster "po-boy" sandwiches and even the city's legendary beignets (New Orleans style "fritters") for dessert.Guests can prepare to dance to, featuring Broadway singer, acclaimed guitarist, esteemed vocalist(Max Roach, Reggie Workman, Paul Simon) and legendary drummer. The group will perform Dixieland jazz, evoking the city's ambassador of music, the incomparable Louis Armstrong – followed by Cajun tunes that will have everyone out of their seats, "cutting the rug."For many guests, music and food like this will evoke memories of the revelry on Bourbon Street – andand her team has some special plans in that regard, too – bourbon tasting, specialty cocktails like the "Hurricane" and "Sazarac." For "lagniappe" (a little something extra, as Louisiana natives describe it) guests will have a chance to have their fortune told by one actor channeling "Voodoo Queen." They will also be able to talk with "Connecticut Yankee", who worked as a steamboat pilot along the Mississippi River as a young man before becoming an internationally famous author and moving north to spend his later years in New England.This festive and eclectic "stew" (or gumbo) of ingredients reflects the multi-faceted career of the event's host. Before becoming a designer of fully engaging experiential events – or, as she announces on her business card, an "anamorphic catalyst" – Therèsa Fernand discovered at an early age how much she enjoyed entertaining others. Later, after spending a number of years in the restaurant business, Fernand moved into the field of corporate consulting where she had a chance to apply her unique gifts as an intuitive medium to helping business owners solve problems and overcome a variety of challenges.The unique evening that Therèsa Fernand has designed for her guests on Thursday night, June 8is not to be missed.Tickets for "A Night in New Orleans" can be purchased online by visitinghttp://hotjazzjumpers.com