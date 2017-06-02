 
Love That Dress!9 SPADA-thon Collection Event at SPADA Salon & Day Spa Raises $43,000

Next Collection Event at Summerlin Jake's Seafood and Steaks on June 13
 
 
SPADA-thon Check Presentation
SPADA-thon Check Presentation
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SPADA Salon & Day Spa's 8th Annual SPADA-thon event on May 23rd raised $43,000 with $21,000 of the proceeds benefitting PACE Center for Girls of Lee County. More than 250 guests attended and enjoyed haircuts, manicures, massages, and other salon services. Love That Dress! received over 500 new and gently loved items for the main event.

The evening included a selection of robust appetizers from The Melting Pot, Jason's Deli, Bubba's Catering, Blue Moon Pizza, Earthly Goodies and Catering, and Norman Love Chocolates, music and entertainment by Robert McDonald of New Beginnings Events, a variety of health and beauty vendors, exciting raffle prizes, and an extensive silent auction.

"We are thrilled that this event raised an incredible amount of money for three very worthy causes in our community.  We are grateful to our sponsors, vendors, SPADA staff and attendees for helping us exceed our goal this year," said Judy and Andrew Williams, SPADA Salon & Day Spa owners and event hosts.

This year's Love That Dress!9 will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Embassy Suites in Estero, located at 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive. In the months leading up to the event, members of the Southwest Florida community are asked to donate new and "gently loved" dresses and accessories at collection events and convenient drop-off locations across the county. Collection events hosted by generous local businesses and organizations are a great way to connect with community members and sample the local fare, all while collecting inventory, raising funds and generating awareness for the main event.

Additional events will include the 3rd annual Sunset at Summerlin Jake's hosted by Summerlin Jake's Seafood and Steaks on Tuesday, June 13; the Funky Fashion Show presented by IBERIABANK and hosted at the Cape Coral Yacht Club on Wednesday, June 21; and the season finale River District Collection Event at Goodwill Boutique on First and the Red Door Photography studio in Downtown Fort Myers on Thursday, July 20.

Tickets for all events are available at LoveThatDress.orgor by texting "LTDPACEEvents" to 71777 from any mobile device. This year's goal is to generate an inventory of more than 4,000 dresses and raise $125,000. All proceeds generated by the Love That Dress! events benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.

Anyone interested in participating in a collection event in support of Love That Dress!9 may contact Allyson Ross, development manager of special projects for PACE Lee, at Allyson.Ross@PACECenter.org. For more information about the event, call 239-470-7548 or visit http://www.pacecenter.org/locations/lee.

About PACE Center for Girls

PACE Center for Girls is a Florida-based, nonprofit organization and the only statewide prevention program for adolescent at-risk girls in the nation. The non-residential program targets the unique needs of girls, ages 12 to 18, facing challenges such as physical and sexual abuse, domestic violence, substance abuse, foster care, neglect, death of a parent, family history of incarceration and declining grades. In the past year, the Lee County program provided 106 girls with education, counseling, training and advocacy, resulting in 96 percent of girls in the program not being involved with juvenile justice within one year of leaving PACE, 93 percent improving their academic performance and 76 percent remaining in school or obtaining employment three years after leaving PACE. As a result, PACE reduces the significant long-term costs associated with teen pregnancy, substance use, unemployment and long-term economic dependency.
