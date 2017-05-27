Brides Across America Salutes America And Celebrates Our Heroes in July!

All month long we are giving away free wedding gowns. Kickoff July 5th for the Annual "Operation Gown Giveaway" Events

Contact

Donna Sada

Director of Marketing & Public Relations

***@bridesacrossamerica.org Donna SadaDirector of Marketing & Public Relations

End

-- Brides Across America is proud of our men and women in uniform. During the month of July, we are honoring our heroes for their bravery and sacrifice for all of us.is proud to kick off its annualgiveaway events in salons across the country. To further support our communities,will continue its efforts to include our First Responders by giving away more free wedding gowns to support our everyday heroes.Our partner salons will be celebrating with us all of July and gifting gowns valued up to $5,000 to our brides.Whether it's for love of country or love at the altar, our front lines deserve our very best.and its partner salons have donated over 20,000 wedding gowns and gifted over 20 weddings since its inception in 2008. The program is designed to reduce financial stress in planning a wedding, financial relief; (average wedding gowns cost with accessories $2000) and transforms lives.Nadine & Josh: "Winner of the Hawks Cay Wedding" "I had a wonderful experience. Without the help of a free wedding and gown from this program, we would not have been able to afford the wedding of our dreams. We were so surprised when we won at the Pittsburgh Penguins game! We are planning the destination wedding this summer. This will be one of the most memorable moments of our lives.How to qualify and register for anEvent:For more information on how to qualify, to locate a salon near you, or to register for an event go toMilitary brides must bring proper identification along with deployment papers to be presented the day of the event. First Responders must bring a valid work ID the day of the event.A national nonprofit, Brides Across America continues to honor our heroes by giving weddings and wedding gowns to our deserving military and making wedding dreams come true. Brides Across America has provided assistance to thousands of military couples since its inception in 2008. All donations that are received go directly to provide support to our couples. To date, Brides Across America, in collaboration with bridal salons, designers, and individual donations has been able to donate more than 20,000 wedding gowns and 20 weddings. Operation Wedding Gown has also made headlines when it was featured in PEOPLE magazine, Steve Harvey Show and honored at the White House.