The Battlegrounds Collects Muddy Race Shoes For Local Agency

St. Louis agency collects 800 pairs of shoes, headed to Dominican Republic

-- The Battlegrounds, St. Louis' only permanent mud run and obstacle course, recently held its ninth bi-annual race and collected 800 pairs of muddy shoes to benefit ShoeCrew.ShoeCrew is a local organization founded in 2008 to provide safe water, as well as sanitation and hygiene training to communities who thirst, in developing countries. The ShoeCrew keeps 25 tons of usable shoes out of our local landfills each month. The shoes collected from this race will help be sent to the Dominican Republic."In addition to our race being a fun-filled event, we also like to support those who are less fortunate," said The Battlegrounds' owner Carl Bolm. "We teamed up with the ShoeCrew organization for the first time this race, and we are proud of our efforts to make a difference in the lives of those in the Dominican Republic."The Battlegrounds is located at 11008 Schreckengast Rd. in Wright City, Mo. next to Cedar Lake Cellars winery and event venue. For more information, call (314) 569-3005 ext. 114 or visit the website at http://www.thebattlegrounds.com