League of Women Voters of PB County Invites Public to Critical Events this Month in WPB & Lake Worth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Attachment (397 B)

LWV - June PR.doc (74 KB)

Why Courts Matter 2017.pdf (776 KB)

League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County

Invites the Public to Two Critical Events in June

*  June 13 in West Palm Beach

Why Courts Matter - Immigration

*  June 21 – Lake Worth

Palm Beach County's Health Care District

(June 1, 2017) The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County today invited the public to two critical events in June – an evening discussion in West Palm Beach and a luncheon in Lake Worth. Both of these informative events will feature expert speakers discussing timely issues and current controversies.

June 13 in West Palm Beach

Why Courts Matter - Immigration

The main speaker is Jacqueline Delgado, daughter of Cuban immigrants is an active immigration lawyer. From 6 to 8 pm at the Palm Beach Post Auditorium, 2751 South Dixie Highway (on the SW corner of Belvedere Road and US1). This is a FREE event. Advance registration is requested at www.lwvpbc.org or by calling Estelle Friedman at 561.968.4123. Co-sponsors include the ACLU of Palm Beach County and the National Council of Jewish Women Palm Beach County Sections (NCJW).

June 21 in Lake Worth

Palm Beach County's Health Care District

Guest speaker for this luncheon event will be Rick Roche, Chief Administrative Officer and Hospital Administrator for the Lakeside Medical Center. He is in his fifth year at the Health Care District and has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare operations. The luncheon will be held from 11 am to 1 pm at the Atlantis Country Club, 190 Atlantis Boulevard in Lake Worth. The cost to attend is $25. Advance registration is required at www.lwvpbc.org or by calling Estelle Friedman at 561.968.4123.

About the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County:

The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is a nonpartisan political organization of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.lwvpbc.org or www.facebook.com/lwvpbc.

Available for Interview:

Keeter Martinson

League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County

561.844.3713

keetnpb@aol.com

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
