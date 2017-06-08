News By Tag
Access Fixtures Launches NEW Recreational Tennis Court Lighting Packages
The Access Fixtures 1-court LED quick-ship package is L70 rated at 100,000 hours. Each fixture delivers 56,955 lumens; the total package delivers 341,730 lumens. To step up your light levels, see the 1-court, 6-pole, 6-fixture 600w LED package, which utilizes KOTA sport light fixtures and delivers an average of 24 footcandles. These fixtures are built to perform and designed to last; better yet, they require little to no maintenance and are available at an unbeatable price. Need the ability to dim your fixtures? Access fixtures will make sure the drivers are wired for dimming compatibility. Talk to an Access Fixtures specialist today at 800-468-9925.
At an average life of 100,000 hours, the Access Fixtures LED luminaires are energy-efficient, long-lasting, and offer high CRIs between 70 and 80+. The poles in these packages are built with high-quality 11-gauge or 7-gauge steel; most are rated to withstand steady winds of over 100 MPH. Each pole is coated in a bronze polyester powder coat finish and is heat treated to protect against the elements. All poles include a reinforced cast-iron hole to allow for easy mounting and entry. Additionally, poles conform to ASTM-1 500 grade B with a minimum yield strength of 46,000 PSI, an industry standard for cold-forged steel.
"We are thrilled to offer our customers a wide range of options for their tennis courts," says Alex Guarco, operations manager at Access Fixtures. "We designed and tested each package to deliver peak performance at an unbeatable price."
For high-performance, efficient, and reliable recreational tennis court packages, explore the Tennis Lighting section of Access Fixtures (https://www.accessfixtures.com/
Access Fixtures offers factory-direct commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports lighting for less. Featuring light fixtures with LED, induction, PSMH, and fluorescent light sources and with custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and poles to the performance specifications our clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal resistant lights, exit and emergency lights, high bays, low bays, and vapor-tight luminaires. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com.
Alex Guarco, 800-468-9925 ext. 3025
