Kretzer Piano Music Fndn Presents The Stuart School of Music Honor Students - June 20 at CityPlace

 
 
Stuart School of Music students
Stuart School of Music students
 
Listed Under

Tag:
Kretzer Piano Music Fndn

Industry:
Event

Location:
West Palm Beach - Florida - US

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's

MUSIC FOR THE MIND Concert Series to Present

The Stuart School of Music Honor Students

In the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace

Tuesday, June 20, at 7 pm

(West Palm Beach, FL – May 31, 2017) The Kretzer Piano Music Foundation's popular MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert series will return next month with Honor Students from The Stuart School of Music. The School's 16th annual concert will be held on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 pm, in the Harriet Himmel Theatre at CityPlace in West Palm Beach.

This MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert will feature honor students of faculty members Susan Joyce, acclaimed Juilliard concert pianist and Doctorate from the University of Miami; William Borovina, baritone and graduate of Manhattan School of Music; Lynn Haynes, pianist and alumna of the University of Miami of Ohio; Tom Servinsky, clarinetist, Indiana University of Pa and conductor of the Treasure Coast Youth Symphony; Luanne Dwyer, pianist and graduate of Wellesley College; Cynthia Hinkelman, violinist and graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University;  Laura Mozena, violinist and graduate of Northern Arizona University; and Cynthia Kessler, pianist, graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University, and Martin County Arts Council mARTies Outstanding Performing Artist.

The Stuart School of Music has had six first-place winners and multiple additional place winners in the prestigious Palm Beach Post Pathfinder Awards over the past 16 years. These students were recognized for their outstanding achievements in academic and musical accomplishments at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. In addition, the school has been honored to have four students receive the mARTies awards for "Outstanding Student Performing Artist" from the Arts Council of Martin County. Dozens of students have been featured on the celebrated WQCS/88.9-FM National Public Radio "Young Musicians Spotlight."  Also, students from the school have won first-place in the Treasure Coast Symphony Concerto Competition and had the distinction of performing with the symphony orchestra.

Tickets to attend this MUSIC FOR THE MIND concert are $10 for Adults and $5 for Students, and are available by calling CTS Tickets at 866-449-2489 or 772-221-8000.

About MUSIC FOR THE MIND:

Held on the third Tuesday of every month in the Harriet Himmel Theater at CityPlace, MUSIC FOR THE MIND concerts feature musical groups from Palm Beach County. Beginning in 2002, MUSIC FOR THE MIND has provided 11,200 young musicians with an opportunity to perform, while generating more than $630,000 to help promote music in our schools and community.  For more information, please visit www.kretzerpiano.com/kpmf.

Available for Interview:

Kathi Kretzer

Kretzer Piano

561.748.0036

kkretzer@kretzerpiano.com
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com
