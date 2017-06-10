News By Tag
USBO Light Heavyweight Champion to defend title
Travis Revees will step into the ring defending boxing title won by knockout
As a special feature bout, Junior Olympics Gold Medalist Lorenzo "Truck" Simpson will step into the ring against Ashton "The Goon" Sykes. Seventeen year old Simpson (145-2) is the winner of six Ringside Boxing National Silver Gloves Championships and the nephew of former Lineal, WBC, IBO, and IBF Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman. Sharif Rahman, son of Hasim Rahman, will be returning to the ring after an impressive KO during his professional debut in November of 2015.
UBF, and IBA World Supper Middleweight Champion Tori Nelson (16-3) returns to the ring in Baltimore for the first time in two years. Nelson took both titles in December of 2016 by unanimous decision against Alicia Napoleon. Also returning to the ring is Baltimore native Tyrieshia Douglas (11-1). Douglas is currently the IBA Bantamweight Champion and holds the UBF Flyweight and UBF Bantamweight titles. Supper Middleweight division boxer Devin Butcher (6-1) will square up againstAidos Yerbossynuly (5-0). Stephon "The Surgeon" Morris (4-0), will step into the ring for the first time since after a majority decision win against DC native Gregory Clark last November. New to the Shabazz Brotherz Boxing ring is Destiny Day-Owens who is also a native of Baltimore.
Seveer Havoc will take place Saturday June 17, 2017 at the Coppermine Du Burns Arena (http://www.copperminefieldhouse.com/
For media inquiries and interview opportunities, go to fireicepr.com (http://fireicepr.com/
Other Events surrounding Seveer Havoc:
Open Workout
Who: Shabazz Brotherz Boxing
What: Open Workout
When: Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1:00-3:00 PM
Where: Retro Fitness, 6516 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD
Pre-Fight Press Conference
Who: Shabazz Brothers Boxing
What: Press Conference
When: Monday June 12, at 6:00 PM
Where: Location TBA
Weigh-In
Who: Shawstlye Productions, Shabazz Brothers Boxing and DTLR
What: Weigh-In
When: Friday June 16 at also at 6:00 PM
Where: Game Sports Bar and Grill, 1400 Warner Street, Baltimore, MD
