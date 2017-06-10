 
News By Tag
* Boxing
* Sports
* Fight Night
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


USBO Light Heavyweight Champion to defend title

Travis Revees will step into the ring defending boxing title won by knockout
 
 
Seveer Havoc
Seveer Havoc
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Boxing
* Sports
* Fight Night

Industry:
* Sports

June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- USBO Light Heavy Weight Champion, Travis "Seveer" Reeves (14-2-2), will defend his title Saturday June 17 at Seever Havoc presented by Shabazz Brotherz Boxing.  Revees won the USBO title on November 12, 2016 in a second round knockout against Aaron Quattrocchi. Reeves is currently the Maryland State Cruiserweight Champion as well.

As a special feature bout, Junior Olympics Gold Medalist Lorenzo "Truck" Simpson will step into the ring against Ashton "The Goon" Sykes. Seventeen year old Simpson (145-2) is the winner of six Ringside Boxing National Silver Gloves Championships and the nephew of  former Lineal, WBC, IBO, and IBF Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman. Sharif Rahman, son of Hasim Rahman, will be returning to the ring after an impressive KO during his professional debut in November of 2015.

UBF, and IBA World  Supper Middleweight Champion Tori Nelson (16-3) returns to the ring in Baltimore for the first time in two years. Nelson took both titles in December of 2016 by unanimous decision against Alicia Napoleon. Also returning to the ring is Baltimore native Tyrieshia Douglas (11-1). Douglas is currently the IBA Bantamweight Champion and holds the UBF Flyweight and UBF Bantamweight titles.  Supper Middleweight division boxer Devin Butcher (6-1) will square up againstAidos Yerbossynuly (5-0). Stephon "The Surgeon" Morris (4-0), will step into the ring for the first time since after a majority decision win against DC native Gregory Clark last November.  New to the Shabazz Brotherz Boxing ring is Destiny Day-Owens who is also a native of Baltimore.

Seveer Havoc will take place Saturday June 17, 2017 at the Coppermine Du Burns Arena (http://www.copperminefieldhouse.com/), 3100 Boston Street in Baltimore, MD. General Admission and VIP seating options are available starting at $40, reserved seats are available for $65, and VIP seats $100. Tickets are available online at www.shabazzbrotherz.ticketleap.com/seveer-havoc (https://shabazzbrotherz.ticketleap.com/seveer-havoc/) or by phone at 443-377-2505 (tel:4433772505) or 443-825-6342 (tel:4438256342). Doors open at 4:00 pm and the first fight starts at 5:00 PM. All ticket holders 21 years and older are invited to the official after party at Oxygen Ultra Lounge at 10 S Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202.

For media inquiries and interview opportunities, go to fireicepr.com (http://fireicepr.com/events) and complete a media request form or contact Fire and Ice PR by email at info@fireicepr.com. Pictures and bios of Seveer Havoc contenders are available by request.

***Since parking can be an issue we encourage patrons to use Lyft. Those new to LYFT can dowload the app and enter the code SEVEERHAVOC to get up to $20 in Lyft Credit to use on their first ride.***

Other Events surrounding Seveer Havoc:

Open Workout

Who: Shabazz Brotherz Boxing

What: Open Workout

When: Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1:00-3:00 PM

Where: Retro Fitness, 6516 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MD


Pre-Fight Press Conference

Who: Shabazz Brothers Boxing

What: Press Conference

When: Monday June 12, at 6:00 PM

Where: Location TBA


Weigh-In

Who: Shawstlye Productions, Shabazz Brothers Boxing and DTLR

What: Weigh-In

When: Friday June 16 at  also at 6:00 PM

Where: Game Sports Bar and Grill, 1400 Warner Street, Baltimore, MD
End
Source:Shabazz Brotherz Boxing
Email:***@fireicepr.com
Posted By:***@fireicepr.com Email Verified
Tags:Boxing, Sports, Fight Night
Industry:Sports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share