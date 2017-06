USBO Light Heavyweight Champion to defend title

Travis Revees will step into the ring defending boxing title won by knockout

Seveer Havoc

End

-- USBO Light Heavy Weight Champion, Travis "Seveer" Reeves (14-2-2), will defend his title Saturday June 17 at Seever Havoc presented by Shabazz Brotherz Boxing. Revees won the USBO title on November 12, 2016 in a second round knockout against Aaron Quattrocchi. Reeves is currently the Maryland State Cruiserweight Champion as well.As a special feature bout, Junior Olympics Gold Medalist Lorenzo "Truck" Simpson will step into the ring against Ashton "The Goon" Sykes. Seventeen year old Simpson (145-2) is the winner of six Ringside Boxing National Silver Gloves Championships and the nephew of former Lineal, WBC, IBO, and IBF Heavyweight Champion Hasim Rahman. Sharif Rahman, son of Hasim Rahman, will be returning to the ring after an impressive KO during his professional debut in November of 2015.UBF, and IBA World Supper Middleweight Champion Tori Nelson (16-3) returns to the ring in Baltimore for the first time in two years. Nelson took both titles in December of 2016 by unanimous decision against Alicia Napoleon. Also returning to the ring is Baltimore native Tyrieshia Douglas (11-1). Douglas is currently the IBA Bantamweight Champion and holds the UBF Flyweight and UBF Bantamweight titles. Supper Middleweight division boxer Devin Butcher (6-1) will square up againstAidos Yerbossynuly (5-0). Stephon "The Surgeon" Morris (4-0), will step into the ring for the first time since after a majority decision win against DC native Gregory Clark last November. New to the Shabazz Brotherz Boxing ring is Destiny Day-Owens who is also a native of Baltimore.Seveer Havoc will take place Saturday June 17, 2017 at the Coppermine Du Burns Arena ( http://www.copperminefieldhouse.com/ ), 3100 Boston Street in Baltimore, MD. General Admission and VIP seating options are available starting at $40, reserved seats are available for $65, and VIP seats $100. Tickets are available online at www.shabazzbrotherz.ticketleap.com/seveer-havoc ( https://shabazzbrotherz.ticketleap.com/ seveer-havoc/ ) or by phone at 443-377-2505 (tel:4433772505)or 443-825-6342 (tel:4438256342). Doors open at 4:00 pm and the first fight starts at 5:00 PM. All ticket holders 21 years and older are invited to the official after party at Oxygen Ultra Lounge at 10 S Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202.For media inquiries and interview opportunities, go to fireicepr.com (http://fireicepr.com/events) and complete a media request form or contact Fire and Ice PR by email at info@fireicepr.com. Pictures and bios of Seveer Havoc contenders are available by request.***Since parking can be an issue we encourage patrons to use Lyft. Those new to LYFT can dowload the app and enter the code SEVEERHAVOC to get up to $20 in Lyft Credit to use on their first ride.***Other Events surrounding Seveer Havoc:Open WorkoutWho: Shabazz Brotherz BoxingWhat: Open WorkoutWhen: Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 1:00-3:00 PMWhere: Retro Fitness, 6516 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, MDPre-Fight Press ConferenceWho: Shabazz Brothers BoxingWhat: Press ConferenceWhen: Monday June 12, at 6:00 PMWhere: Location TBAWeigh-InWho: Shawstlye Productions, Shabazz Brothers Boxing and DTLRWhat: Weigh-InWhen: Friday June 16 at also at 6:00 PMWhere: Game Sports Bar and Grill, 1400 Warner Street, Baltimore, MD