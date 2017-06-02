News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Olympic Style Amateur Boxing Event is the First Time in History
Throughout the Country the Greatest Amateur Boxers will compete at the Howard Theatre
Many different organizations have fundraising initiatives to help excel its mission. Tonight PVA has amateur boxers all over the county showing their greatness in the sport of boxing. The PVA Junior Olympics National Team for 2017 needs support to participate in the PVA Junior Olympics National Championships that will be held in Charleston, West Virginia.
"Come be a part of this historic event, the 1st Friday Night Fights at the legendary Howard Theatre" PVA Committee.
The strongest Junior Olympic team from the PVA offered 3 levels of Sponsorship to make an impact for the youth participants from ages 8-16. 21 of their total fighters recently fought in the ring in the National Tournament held in Charlestown, West, Virginia. The winning boxers will be present at the Junior Olympics Friday Night Fridays.
Tickets are $25.00 for General Admission and $40.00 for Ring Side Seating. There's still time to purchase your tickets at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
EDITOR'S NOTE: The media is invited to attend the event date held tonight (June 2, 2017.) To arrange for special seating or designated space, write a story, interview the National Team, Amateur Boxers, PVA Committee, or USA Boxing affiliates, please contact Tishawn Marie, Publicist at 209-227-4643 or email pr@celestialcaringent.com.
About Potomac Valley Association
Potomac Valley Association (PVA) is a nonprofit organization responsible for sanctioning and supervising amateur boxing in Washington, DC, Prince Georges & Montgomery County, Md. http://www.pvaboxing.org
About DC Life Magazine
DC Life Magazine is a Cultural Diversity Magazine. It's a go-to resource for the globally-minded and social-cognizant. We offer a place for readers to share their own events and reviews, photos, and videos with our interactive online community. We are a credible source providing news stories and commentary. http://www.dclifemagazine.com
About Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLCis a Public Relations Boutique. The firm specializes in providing innovative comprehensive communication services for various industries. We thrive on creating brand awareness; visibility; exposure; and tapping into opportunities for area market expansion. http://www.celestialcaringent.com
About Goldmind Entertainment & Media, LLC
Goldmind Entertainment & Media, LLC provides Talent Development & Management, Public Relations, Media Relations, Productions, Marketing, Promotions, and Event Logistic Management in the Entertainment and Media Industry.
Media Contact
Tishawn Marie, Publicist
Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC
209.227.4643
***@celestialcaringent.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jun 02, 2017