Rural Minnesota CEP goes live with AppsInHD HRIS RuralMN BROOKFIELD, Wis. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- HarrisData, a leading provider of enterprise application software, announced today that Rural Minnesota CEP, one of the nation's leading concentrated employment programs, has gone live with AppsInHD HRIS. AppsInHD is HarrisData's Cloud based HR and Payroll solution that radically reduces the amount of computer interaction required to accomplish common business tasks.



"With the automation capabilities provided by AppsInHD, Rural Minnesota CEP can seamlessly manage and report wages for programs and funding sources. We also save money through the upload of single ACH files each payroll," said Nancy Bisek, Comptroller, Rural Minnesota CEP.



Tim Dunn, President at HarrisData said, "It's always rewarding to provide solutions that help organizations like Rural Minnesota CEP improve operational efficiency so they can focus their efforts on expanding their service delivery and assist additional individuals with needs to attain or retain employment."



By aggressively leveraging principles of connectedness and information automation, HarrisData is redefining business productivity for the next decade. HarrisData's AppsInHD architecture allows for scalable, reliable deployment in the cloud or on-premises, using modern web technologies inside the application.



About HarrisData



HarrisData is a family owned and operated business founded in 1972. We develop enterprise application software for mid-sized businesses. Currently, HarrisData offers a number of software solutions such as ERP, CRM, HRIS, and Financial Management. Our software is neither a complex system designed for global giants, nor a desktop solution lacking the essential controls required to run a modern business. With our software, we deliver the basic tools that help you grow your business. We have succeeded for forty five years through a commitment to excellence and a determination to serve customers well.



About Rural Minnesota



For over forty five years Rural Minnesota CEP has been committed to improving the lives of people in Minnesota. We exist to serve people of all ages to prepare for employment opportunities. We are proud of the fact that our agency is a leader in delivering workforce development services. Every year RMCEP serves over thousands of enrolled clients and has an average of over 45,000 visits to the eight WorkForce Centers located within our service area.



