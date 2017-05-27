 
Steve Zeris Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Realtor Steve Zeris Returns to RE/MAX Alliance Group in the University Park, Florida, Office
 
 
Steve Zeris
Steve Zeris
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Steve Zeris has returned to RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the University Park office. He has 29 years of experience in the real estate industry, including serving as a mortgage broker, appraiser, short sale negotiator and trainer.

         A Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Zeris received the 2016 President's Award from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee and was the 2016 MLS Express Chairman. He is President-Elect of the Manatee County Women's Council of Realtors.

         His numerous commitments come from his passion for helping others. As a trainer, he enjoyed helping agents step out of their comfort zones so they could reach their goals. As a friend of animals, he serves on the board of directors of the Humane Society of Manatee County and co-founded Pawz-Up LLC.  A second-generation Greek American from New Jersey, he likes to travel, dance and ride his Harley Davidson with his wife. He is a Distinguished Toastmaster and founder of Fearless Speaker Institute LLC. He and his wife, Sharon, have two grown daughters, Amanda and Danielle, a rescue dog, Molly, and a canary.

         The University Park office is located at 8027 Cooper Creek, Suite 105, University Park, Florida 34201. Zeris can be reached (941) 518-6450 or Steve@SteveZeris.com.

         RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.

Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
Email:***@thomasbrannan.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
