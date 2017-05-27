Rapper Lay Roo releases new EP 'Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams'

Lay Roo

-- The hip hop artist known as Lay Roo has released his latest EP, "Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams." The EP contains five original Lay Roo tracks for an approximate listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Lay Roo Entertainment independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Blending old-school groove with the infectiousness of pop and an uncommon warmth of character, "Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams" puts Lay Roo on the hip-hop map of 2017.Lay Roo cites as main artistic influences Tupac Shakur, Kanye West, Prince, Pharrell, Michael Jackson, and Dr. Dre, as well as a variety of others as different as Nirvana, the Roots, and Beethoven.Asked to comment on the themes of his new album, Lay Roo writes, "Have you ever watched a super-hero movie? It's usually an average boy/girl, a geek/underdog who starts realizing they have special powers or abilities. They go through a phase of freaking out, unsure of what is going on with them, not sure how to handle their newfound abilities … But each day, they keep pushing their abilities to find their true potential – and the moment they realize just what they are truly capable of, their whole world changes around them. They feel more in control, more complete and happier than ever before."Lay Roo sees the superhero in everyone. This is the message of his "Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams" EP, one which comes out loud and clear in his lyrics."We all have special abilities," Roo says. "Yes, it's scary and tough trying something new, but we shouldn't be worried about what other people might say. Whatever drives you, whatever you believe in, whatever makes you happy, whatever passion you have, whatever gets you out of bed in the morning, whatever excites you – do that!"Four of the five tracks on his newest album are already in radio circulation all across South Africa, where Lay Roo is a music artist of some humble celebrity. His latest music video for 'Beautiful Sooperstar' can be viewed on the African music TV channel, Channel O. "You Don't Stop" (Track 5 on the EP) can be heard in the feature film, "Tess," released to theaters everywhere 24 February 2017. Most recently, he performed live on South Africa's biggest daily teen TV show, "Hectic Nine-9."Lay Roo has performed with and worked alongside artists such as DJ Ready D, Isaac Mutant, the Beat Bangers, DJ Juice, G Baby Da Silva, Bobbi Black, DJ Easy, Keeno Lee,and Ebrahim Mallum.A multi-talented entertainer, Lay Roo also spends time modeling for Martez Model Management. He has been seen in Mens' Fitness Magazine in the United States, as well as on the "Good Morning, America" program for ABC News."Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams" by Lay Roo is available online worldwide at over 700 quality music stores beginning 2 June 2017. Get in early, hip hop fans.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.comwww.facebook.com/layroowww.instagram.com/thereallayroo