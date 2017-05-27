 
News By Tag
* Lay Roo
* Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams
* South African Hip Hop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Town
  Cape Town
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827

Rapper Lay Roo releases new EP 'Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams'

 
 
Lay Roo
Lay Roo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lay Roo
Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams
South African Hip Hop

Industry:
Music

Location:
Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa

Subject:
Products

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The hip hop artist known as Lay Roo has released his latest EP, "Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams." The EP contains five original Lay Roo tracks for an approximate listening time of 20 minutes. It has been proudly published on the Lay Roo Entertainment independent record label without the direction of the corporate music industry. Blending old-school groove with the infectiousness of pop and an uncommon warmth of character, "Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams" puts Lay Roo on the hip-hop map of 2017.

Lay Roo cites as main artistic influences Tupac Shakur, Kanye West, Prince, Pharrell, Michael Jackson, and Dr. Dre, as well as a variety of others as different as Nirvana, the Roots, and Beethoven.

Asked to comment on the themes of his new album, Lay Roo writes, "Have you ever watched a super-hero movie? It's usually an average boy/girl, a geek/underdog who starts realizing they have special powers or abilities. They go through a phase of freaking out, unsure of what is going on with them, not sure how to handle their newfound abilities … But each day, they keep pushing their abilities to find their true potential – and the moment they realize just what they are truly capable of, their whole world changes around them. They feel more in control, more complete and happier than ever before."

Lay Roo sees the superhero in everyone. This is the message of his "Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams" EP, one which comes out loud and clear in his lyrics.

"We all have special abilities," Roo says. "Yes, it's scary and tough trying something new, but we shouldn't be worried about what other people might say. Whatever drives you, whatever you believe in, whatever makes you happy, whatever passion you have, whatever gets you out of bed in the morning, whatever excites you – do that!"

Four of the five tracks on his newest album are already in radio circulation all across South Africa, where Lay Roo is a music artist of some humble celebrity. His latest music video for 'Beautiful Sooperstar' can be viewed on the African music TV channel, Channel O. "You Don't Stop" (Track 5 on the EP) can be heard in the feature film, "Tess," released to theaters everywhere 24 February 2017. Most recently, he performed live on South Africa's biggest daily teen TV show, "Hectic Nine-9."

Lay Roo has performed with and worked alongside artists such as DJ Ready D, Isaac Mutant, the Beat Bangers, DJ Juice, G Baby Da Silva, Bobbi Black, DJ Easy, Keeno Lee,and Ebrahim Mallum.

A multi-talented entertainer, Lay Roo also spends time modeling for Martez Model Management. He has been seen in Mens' Fitness Magazine in the United States, as well as on the "Good Morning, America" program for ABC News.

"Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams" by Lay Roo is available online worldwide at over 700 quality music stores beginning 2 June 2017. Get in early, hip hop fans.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

Link to Music –

https://www.amazon.com/Crazy-Sooper-Hero-Dreams-Explicit/...

Official Websites –

www.twitter.com/layroo

www.facebook.com/layroo

www.instagram.com/thereallayroo
End
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
Tags:Lay Roo, Crazy Sooper Hero Dreams, South African Hip Hop
Industry:Music
Location:Cape Town - Cape Town - South Africa
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MondoTunes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share