 
News By Tag
* Family Law
* Joplin
* Top Lawyer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Joplin
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
21
May 2017
3130292827


Attorney Scott Vorhees Selected as Nation's Top One Percent 2017 Member by NADC

The National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) has selected Attorney Scott Vorhees of Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci as a 2017 list member of the Nation's Top One Percent, a distinction given to attorneys who meet the strictest of standards.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Family Law
* Joplin
* Top Lawyer

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Joplin - Missouri - US

Subject:
* Awards

JOPLIN, Mo. - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) is a nationwide organization that reviews and recognizes lawyers with a true dedication to the best professional standards possible. By honoring those who have dedicated themselves and their practices to the pursuit of perfection, the NADC hopes to make it simpler for potential clients to identify a reliable legal professional when seeking counsel or representation. Through its recognition system, the NADC also helps ensure that Bar associations across the country are continually elevated.

Attorney Scott Vorhees of Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci has recently been selected by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel as one of its Nation's Top One Percent members of 2017. As the title suggests, this distinction can only be given to a maximum of 1% of all practicing attorneys in a given state, and the United States through extrapolation. Attorney Vorhees has also received several other professional recognitions, including multiple selections to Super Lawyers® and an AV Preeminent® Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®.

The NADC selection process is broken down into four stages, each one using higher scrutiny than the last. It begins with nominations collected from legal peers, clients, and the NADC's own in-house research group. The second stage considers the most promising of candidates for an in-depth analysis, which considers everything pertinent to the attorney's practice and experience, including but not limited to case results, educational career, public speaking events, and pro bono work. The third stage is conducted by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys that have all achieved podium status, which sets them apart in their own right. Lastly, a review board comprised of former judges will give thoughts on the remaining candidates, approving or disapproving of the final selection.

More information about the National Association of Distinguished Counsel can be found on the organization's website: https://www.distinguishedcounsel.org/. Interested parties can visit http://www.4stateslaw.com/ to learn more about Attorney Scott Vorhees and Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci, Attorneys at Law.

Contact
Roger Johnson
***@4stateslaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@4stateslaw.com
Tags:Family Law, Joplin, Top Lawyer
Industry:Legal
Location:Joplin - Missouri - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 02, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share