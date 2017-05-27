News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Attorney Scott Vorhees Selected as Nation's Top One Percent 2017 Member by NADC
The National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC) has selected Attorney Scott Vorhees of Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci as a 2017 list member of the Nation's Top One Percent, a distinction given to attorneys who meet the strictest of standards.
Attorney Scott Vorhees of Johnson, Vorhees & Martucci has recently been selected by the National Association of Distinguished Counsel as one of its Nation's Top One Percent members of 2017. As the title suggests, this distinction can only be given to a maximum of 1% of all practicing attorneys in a given state, and the United States through extrapolation. Attorney Vorhees has also received several other professional recognitions, including multiple selections to Super Lawyers® and an AV Preeminent® Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®
The NADC selection process is broken down into four stages, each one using higher scrutiny than the last. It begins with nominations collected from legal peers, clients, and the NADC's own in-house research group. The second stage considers the most promising of candidates for an in-depth analysis, which considers everything pertinent to the attorney's practice and experience, including but not limited to case results, educational career, public speaking events, and pro bono work. The third stage is conducted by a blue ribbon panel of attorneys that have all achieved podium status, which sets them apart in their own right. Lastly, a review board comprised of former judges will give thoughts on the remaining candidates, approving or disapproving of the final selection.
More information about the National Association of Distinguished Counsel can be found on the organization's website: https://www.distinguishedcounsel.org/
Contact
Roger Johnson
***@4stateslaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse