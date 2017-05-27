News By Tag
Daniel Slonina, Consultant at Acuity Cloud Solutions, To Present at OHUG 2017
The OHUG Global Conference is a User Conference for organizations utilizing HCM technology from Oracle including HCM Cloud, Taleo, Fusion, E-Business Suite and more. The conference is being held in Orlando, FL, from June 6th – 9th at the Rosen Centre Hotel.
Daniel's session, titled "The Power of Career Section Branding with Taleo Social Sourcing" will deliver best practices, time saving tips and actionable take-aways to empower companies to align and enhance their career section branding. This session covers different ways branding can be utilized to meet specific business needs, direct and guide candidate searches and navigation, develop and create custom content pages and meet the constant changing talent acquisition needs of a company amid a constantly changing and evolving candidate base. Daniel will also demonstrate the value add features and design concepts that TSS branding can bring to a company's job marketing content and overall strategy. The presentation will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 9:00 am in Salon B at the Rosen Centre Hotel.
In addition, Acuity will be exhibiting at Booth 201 in the Product Solutions Center and is scheduling one-on-one meetings with our experienced team members. To reserve a time, please contact sales@acuitycloudsolutions.com. Acuity looks forward to visiting with clients and partners, in addition to meeting new colleagues we can support.
About Acuity Cloud Solutions
Acuity Cloud Solutions is an HR consulting partner and Oracle Gold Partner, specializing in HCM cloud-based application services with a focus on Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite. The team has 100+ years' experience delivering expert knowledge with implementations, migrations, upgrades, system administration, training, support, project management, and more. Acuity provides a full spectrum of HR services from benefits to employee relations to recruiting. Drawing from hundreds of successful client engagements in a wide variety of industries, Acuity's experts deliver innovative solutions and best practices to ensure systems are aligned with business processes, implemented efficiently, and optimized to their highest potential. For more information, visit: www.acuitycloudsolutions.com.
