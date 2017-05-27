Brand New Asa Accredited Sailing School In The Caribbean

Contact

-- The Caribbean has a new, fresh ASA accredited sailing school, based in Grenada. You can learn to ride the waves with SeaHorse Sailing School who began operating on the 1June 2017. They are dedicated to teaching and aim to enable people to become safe, confident and competent sailors.Located at True Blue Resort and Marina, Grenada, they are conveniently situated 10 minutes from the international airport.SeaHorse Sailing School is operated by Mike Dye and Lesley Hayes, both originally from the UK. Mike is the instructor and is a highly experienced RYA and ASA instructor, and has worked in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. He has also completed 2 transatlantic crossings and numerous yacht deliveries. Lesley has worked in the charter industry in Greece and Grenada, and joined Mike on his last transatlantic crossing. They have now settled in the beautiful island of Grenada. Mike stated, "having worked with various sailing schools I am really excited to be putting my own twist on how we run, making it fresh and interesting."They offer 101,103,104,105,106, 114 ASA courses on a by the cabin basis, as well as private group courses. The courses will be run all year round. They are working in partnership with Horizon Yacht Charters, Grenada and St Vincent so their courses are run on well-maintained yachts. They also offer own boat tuition to yacht owners in the Caribbean. With 2 sailing itineraries available; one exploring Grenada and its islands and one exploring The Grenadines, clients will learn to work, and live together, as a team.